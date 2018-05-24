The Economist launches US House of Representatives mid-term elections model

Applying cutting-edge machine-learning techniques to political science, the model combines information from polling, past elections, special elections, fundraising, ideology and factors like the economy and incumbency. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races. The model will conduct 4.35 million simulated elections every day until the vote, live-updating to incorporate up-to-the-minute data.

The Economist's mid-term model currently predicts that Democrats have a two in three (or 65%) chance of taking the House, and holding an average of 222 seats, or four more than is needed for a majority. It shows that there is a 95% chance that the Democrats will hold between 206 and 241 seats.

The Economist's data team plans to launch a similar model to forecast Senate results later in the year once primaries are complete and more polls become available.

Find out more about The Economist's mid-term model here: https://www.economist.com/united-states/2018/05/26/we-think-the-democrats-will-take-the-house

