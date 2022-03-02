'THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW' YOUTUBE CHANNEL IS ALIVE WITH 'THE SOUND OF MUSIC,' FEATURING CLASSIC TV PERFORMANCES FROM BELOVED RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN MUSICAL
Florence Henderson, Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, The Hollywood Bowl Cast, The Supremes, Jack Jones, And More Offer Delightful Interpretations For All Ages
Iconic Clips And Historic Performances Officially Available Worldwide Via Streaming Platforms From UMe And SOFA Entertainment
Mar 02, 2022, 09:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel shines a klieg light today on The Sound of Music, which had its worldwide movie premiere in New York on March 2, 1965. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, the classic film won five Oscars® at the 38th Academy Awards®, including Best Director, Best Music and Best Picture.The Ed Sullivan Show presented some of the era's biggest names performing songs from the hit soundtrack. The Sound of Music playlist on The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel includes multiple renditions of "My Favorite Things" by Eddie Fisher (1965), The Supremes (1966), Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass (1968), and The Hollywood Bowl Cast (1970) featuring duets by Cass Elliot/Johnny Mathis, Shirley Jones/Herschel Bernardi, Jeannie C. Riley/Minnie Pearl, and John Davidson with The Lennon Sisters.
As one of The Ed Sullivan Show's special remote productions, also featuring an inspiring performance of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," The Hollywood Bowl Cast originally broadcast from the iconic venue as part of a 1970 tribute to Rodgers & Hammerstein.
Additional featured performances include Florence Henderson ("Do-Re-Mi," "The Sound of Music"), Jane Morgan ("The Sound of Music," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"), The Kim Sisters ("The Sound Of Music," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"), and the University Of Miami Glee Club ("The Sound of Music," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"). "Do-Re-Mi" is also center stage with performances by The Hollywood Bowl Cast, Nancy Dussault & The Sound of Music Kids (from Broadway), and Sally Ann Howes & The Lexington School For The Deaf.
Throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show featured the hottest performances from around the world and introduced emerging talent to America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or first televised performances of music superstars including The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.
Among the voluminous gems in this vast catalog are iconic clips, most of which have not been seen in decades. UMe uploads new videos daily, including scores of rarities available digitally for the first time, to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com, both newly updated.
About The Ed Sullivan Show
The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.
About SOFA Entertainment
In 1990, Andrew Solt formed SOFA Entertainment Inc. and acquired The Ed Sullivan Show from the Sullivan family. The Ed Sullivan Show is the most respected and revered variety show in television history. SOFA Entertainment is the copyright holder of the original Ed Sullivan programs and over 150 hours of newly created programming.
About UMe
Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the global catalog and special markets division of Universal Music Group (UMG). Working closely in concert with UMG's record labels, territories and operating companies, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives and creating opportunities in new technologies.
About The Sound of Music
Rodgers & Hammerstein's last musical was a triumph. The Sound of Music opened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 16, 1959. It ran for 1,443 performances and earned five Tony Awards including Best Musical. In addition, the cast album earned a Gold Record and the Grammy Award. Florence Henderson starred in the first national tour, which played for more than two years. Jean Bayless created the role of Maria in the original London production, which ran for more than six years, long holding the record as the longest-running American musical in London.
In 1965 the motion picture version of The Sound of Music was released, and it made Hollywood history. Directed by Robert Wise, with a score revised by Rodgers (Hammerstein had died in 1960, so Rodgers composed both music and lyrics for two songs added to the film: "I Have Confidence" and "Something Good"), and a screenplay by Ernest Lehman, The Sound of Music boasted a dream cast: Julie Andrews as Maria, Christopher Plummer as the Captain, Eleanor Parker as Elsa, Peggy Wood as the Mother Abbess and Charmian Carr as Liesl. Winner of five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, The Sound of Music has become the most popular movie musical ever made.
About Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II
After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms, and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as "the musical play." Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer, and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.
