'The Ed Sullivan Show' YouTube Channel Spotlights Jazz In April!

Established by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, 2021 marks the 20 th year of Jazz Appreciation Month, which celebrates the cultural and historic impact of jazz music. The Ed Sullivan Show brought jazz music to millions of American television viewers and has been acknowledged for its pioneering jazz appearances by the Library of Congress, which described the popular show as "a landmark television program, and unquestionably one of the most important chronicles of mid-20th century popular culture." The Ed Sullivan Show was frequently international in scope, including Jazz performers who enjoyed worldwide acclaim.

Jazz appreciation on The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel kicks off today with Benny Goodman ("I Want To Be Happy") and Louis Armstrong ("When It's Sleepy Time Down South"). On Friday, rarities such as W.C. Handy's 1949 performance of "St. Louis Blues," Lionel Hampton ("How High The Moon") and a rousing segment by Turk Murphy & Dixieland Brass Band performing "Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home" make their premiere. The weekend continues on Saturday with Louis Armstrong ("On The Sunny Side Of The Street"), Pete Fountain ("Tiger Rag"), Count Basie with Joe Williams ("Roll 'Em Pete"), Gene Krupa ("Sing, Sing, Sing") and Glenn Miller Orchestra/Ray McKinley ("In The Mood"). On Sunday, April 4, look for Erroll Garner ("Misty") and Louis Armstrong ("Muskrat Ramble").

The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel also features Louis Armstrong's many appearances, including a 1956 performance of "Basin Street Blues." Additional jazz segments include Harry James Band ("Lester Leaps In"), Woody Herman And His Orchestra ("Caldonia") and, closing the month, performances by Louis Armstrong with Duke Ellington.

Throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show brought the hottest performances from around the world and introduced emerging talent to America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or first televised performances of music superstars including Stevie Wonder, The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.

Among the voluminous gems in this vast catalog are iconic clips most of which have not been seen in decades. UMe uploads new videos daily, including scores of rarities available digitally for the first time, to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com, both newly updated.

Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Jazz Appreciation in April*:

STREAM DATE ARTIST PERFORMANCE AIRDATE THU 4/1 Louis Armstrong When It's Sleepy Time

Down South January 27, 1957 THU 4/1 Benny Goodman I Want To Be Happy June 19, 1960 FRI 4/2 W.C. Handy St. Louis Blues February 6, 1949 FRI 4/2 Lionel Hampton How High The Moon August 21, 1960 FRI 4/2 Turk Murphy &

Dixieland Brass Band Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home September 26, 1965 SAT 4/3 Louis Armstrong On The Sunny Side Of The Street January 27, 1957 SAT 4/3 Glenn Miller

Orchestra, Ray

McKinley In The Mood May 19, 1957 SAT 4/3 Count Basie,

Joe Williams Roll 'Em Pete November 22, 1959 SAT 4/3 Gene Krupa Sing, Sing, Sing June 26, 1960 SAT 4/3 Pete Fountain Tiger Rag May 14, 1961 SUN 4/4 Erroll Garner Misty March 26, 1961 SUN 4/4 Louis Armstrong Muskrat Ramble October 15, 1961 MON 4/5 Louis Armstrong Basin Street Blues July 15, 1956 MON 4/5 Woody Herman And

His Orchestra Caldonia March 24, 1963 TUE 4/6 Louis Armstrong So Long Dearie October 4, 1964 THU 4/8 Louis Armstrong Now You Has Jazz September 20, 1959 FRI 4/9 Louis Armstrong When It's Sleepy Time Down South October 8, 1961 SUN 4/11 Louis Armstrong Royal Garden Blues October 8, 1961 MON 4/12 Louis Armstrong Now You Has Jazz March 5, 1961 TUE 4/13 Louis Armstrong Struttin' With Some Barbecue January 27, 1957 WED 4/14 Louis Armstrong,

Eileen Farrell 'S Wonderful September 20, 1959 FRI 4/16 Harry James Lester Leaps In February 14, 1960 FRI 4/16 Louis Armstrong That's My Home March 5, 1961 SUN 4/18 Louis Armstrong Tiger Rag March 5, 1961 FRI 4/23 Louis Armstrong When It's Sleepy Time Down South July 2, 1961 SAT 4/24 Louis Armstrong When The Saints Go Marching In September 20, 1959 MON 4/26 Louis Armstrong,

Duke Ellington Duke's Place December 17, 1961 WED 4/28 Louis Armstrong,

Duke Ellington In A Mellow Tone December 17, 1961

*Schedule may be subject to change without notice. Unlisted YouTube links and/or embed code may be available prior to stream date.

Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Jazz Playlist videos available**:

**Click performance link to grab embed code.

About The Ed Sullivan Show

The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.

About SOFA Entertainment

In 1990, Andrew Solt formed SOFA Entertainment Inc. and acquired The Ed Sullivan Show from the Sullivan family. The Ed Sullivan Show is the most respected and revered variety show in television history. SOFA Entertainment is the copyright holder of the original Ed Sullivan programs and over 150 hours of newly created programming.

About UMe

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

