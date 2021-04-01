'The Ed Sullivan Show' YouTube Channel Spotlights Jazz In April!
Iconic Clips And Historic Performances Officially Available Worldwide Via Streaming Platforms From UMe and SOFA Entertainment
Apr 01, 2021, 09:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel continues to feature full segments from across the entertainment spectrum, focusing on jazz appreciation throughout April. The Ed Sullivan Show channel celebrates appearances by Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington with Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton, Louis Armstrong, and Woody Herman And His Orchestra, plus playlists for Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole and Jazz Music with Dave Brubeck Quartet, Gene Krupa, Nat King Cole Trio and more.
Established by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, 2021 marks the 20th year of Jazz Appreciation Month, which celebrates the cultural and historic impact of jazz music. The Ed Sullivan Show brought jazz music to millions of American television viewers and has been acknowledged for its pioneering jazz appearances by the Library of Congress, which described the popular show as "a landmark television program, and unquestionably one of the most important chronicles of mid-20th century popular culture." The Ed Sullivan Show was frequently international in scope, including Jazz performers who enjoyed worldwide acclaim.
Jazz appreciation on The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel kicks off today with Benny Goodman ("I Want To Be Happy") and Louis Armstrong ("When It's Sleepy Time Down South"). On Friday, rarities such as W.C. Handy's 1949 performance of "St. Louis Blues," Lionel Hampton ("How High The Moon") and a rousing segment by Turk Murphy & Dixieland Brass Band performing "Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home" make their premiere. The weekend continues on Saturday with Louis Armstrong ("On The Sunny Side Of The Street"), Pete Fountain ("Tiger Rag"), Count Basie with Joe Williams ("Roll 'Em Pete"), Gene Krupa ("Sing, Sing, Sing") and Glenn Miller Orchestra/Ray McKinley ("In The Mood"). On Sunday, April 4, look for Erroll Garner ("Misty") and Louis Armstrong ("Muskrat Ramble").
The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel also features Louis Armstrong's many appearances, including a 1956 performance of "Basin Street Blues." Additional jazz segments include Harry James Band ("Lester Leaps In"), Woody Herman And His Orchestra ("Caldonia") and, closing the month, performances by Louis Armstrong with Duke Ellington.
Throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show brought the hottest performances from around the world and introduced emerging talent to America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or first televised performances of music superstars including Stevie Wonder, The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.
Among the voluminous gems in this vast catalog are iconic clips most of which have not been seen in decades. UMe uploads new videos daily, including scores of rarities available digitally for the first time, to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com, both newly updated.
Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Jazz Appreciation in April*:
|
STREAM DATE
|
ARTIST
|
PERFORMANCE
|
AIRDATE
|
THU 4/1
|
Louis Armstrong
|
When It's Sleepy Time
|
January 27, 1957
|
THU 4/1
|
Benny Goodman
|
I Want To Be Happy
|
June 19, 1960
|
FRI 4/2
|
W.C. Handy
|
St. Louis Blues
|
February 6, 1949
|
FRI 4/2
|
Lionel Hampton
|
How High The Moon
|
August 21, 1960
|
FRI 4/2
|
Turk Murphy &
|
Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home
|
September 26, 1965
|
SAT 4/3
|
Louis Armstrong
|
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
|
January 27, 1957
|
SAT 4/3
|
Glenn Miller
|
In The Mood
|
May 19, 1957
|
SAT 4/3
|
Count Basie,
|
Roll 'Em Pete
|
November 22, 1959
|
SAT 4/3
|
Gene Krupa
|
Sing, Sing, Sing
|
June 26, 1960
|
SAT 4/3
|
Pete Fountain
|
Tiger Rag
|
May 14, 1961
|
SUN 4/4
|
Erroll Garner
|
Misty
|
March 26, 1961
|
SUN 4/4
|
Louis Armstrong
|
Muskrat Ramble
|
October 15, 1961
|
MON 4/5
|
Louis Armstrong
|
Basin Street Blues
|
July 15, 1956
|
MON 4/5
|
Woody Herman And
|
Caldonia
|
March 24, 1963
|
TUE 4/6
|
Louis Armstrong
|
So Long Dearie
|
October 4, 1964
|
THU 4/8
|
Louis Armstrong
|
Now You Has Jazz
|
September 20, 1959
|
FRI 4/9
|
Louis Armstrong
|
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
|
October 8, 1961
|
SUN 4/11
|
Louis Armstrong
|
Royal Garden Blues
|
October 8, 1961
|
MON 4/12
|
Louis Armstrong
|
Now You Has Jazz
|
March 5, 1961
|
TUE 4/13
|
Louis Armstrong
|
Struttin' With Some Barbecue
|
January 27, 1957
|
WED 4/14
|
Louis Armstrong,
|
'S Wonderful
|
September 20, 1959
|
FRI 4/16
|
Harry James
|
Lester Leaps In
|
February 14, 1960
|
FRI 4/16
|
Louis Armstrong
|
That's My Home
|
March 5, 1961
|
SUN 4/18
|
Louis Armstrong
|
Tiger Rag
|
March 5, 1961
|
FRI 4/23
|
Louis Armstrong
|
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
|
July 2, 1961
|
SAT 4/24
|
Louis Armstrong
|
When The Saints Go Marching In
|
September 20, 1959
|
MON 4/26
|
Louis Armstrong,
|
Duke's Place
|
December 17, 1961
|
WED 4/28
|
Louis Armstrong,
|
In A Mellow Tone
|
December 17, 1961
*Schedule may be subject to change without notice. Unlisted YouTube links and/or embed code may be available prior to stream date.
Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel Jazz Playlist videos available**:
|
STREAM DATE
|
ARTIST
|
PERFORMANCE
|
AIRDATE
|
FRI 1/8
|
Ella Fitzgerald
|
April 28, 1968
|
FRI 1/8
|
Louis Armstrong
|
December 23, 1962
|
FRI 1/15
|
Nat King Cole Trio
|
March 27, 1949
|
FRI 1/15
|
Ella Fitzgerald
|
May 5, 1963
|
FRI 1/15
|
Louis Armstrong
|
July 2, 1961
|
SAT 1/16
|
Nat King Cole
|
April 13, 1958
|
MON 1/18
|
Nat King Cole
|
March 18, 1956
|
SUN 1/31
|
Dave Brubeck Quartet
|
October 16, 1955
|
FRI 3/5
|
Ella Fitzgerald
|
November 29, 1964
|
FRI 3/5
|
Louis Armstrong
|
October 15, 1961
|
TUE 3/9
|
Louis Armstrong
|
July 15, 1956
|
WED 3/31
|
Al Hirt
|
February 18, 1962
**Click performance link to grab embed code.
About The Ed Sullivan Show
The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.
About SOFA Entertainment
In 1990, Andrew Solt formed SOFA Entertainment Inc. and acquired The Ed Sullivan Show from the Sullivan family. The Ed Sullivan Show is the most respected and revered variety show in television history. SOFA Entertainment is the copyright holder of the original Ed Sullivan programs and over 150 hours of newly created programming.
About UMe
Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.
