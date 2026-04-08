THE EDEN INDUCTED INTO HISTORIC HOTELS OF AMERICA®

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eden in Santa Monica, California, is pleased to announce it has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the finest historic hotels in the United States.

The Eden is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

"Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct The Eden, a Streamline Moderne hotel built in 1939," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "We commend The Eden, Tehmina Adaya, and leadership team for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travelers to experience this unique historic destination."

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance. Danielle Delcambre, General Manager of The Eden, said, "Becoming a member of Historic Hotels of America is a meaningful milestone for The Eden. Our 1939 origins and timeless Streamline Moderne design are a defining part of Santa Monica's story, and this recognition celebrates our ongoing commitment to preserving that legacy for generations to come."

The Eden is rich in history and architectural integrity. The Eden is a privately owned, independently operated boutique hotel located in Santa Monica, California. Originally opened in 1939 and continuously held by the same family since 1983, the property is a registered historic landmark and one of the West Coast's most distinguished examples of Streamline Moderne architecture. Relaunched in 2025 under a brand new management team and new executive leadership, The Eden offers 70 rooms and suites, wellness-forward programming, and partnerships with leading local brands. The hotel is committed to delivering a refined, place-based experience at the intersection of legacy preservation and next-generation hospitality.

About Historic Hotels of America®

Historic Hotels of America® is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The National Trust for Historic Preservation was chartered by U.S. Congress in 1949 and is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is leading the movement to save places where our history happened. Of the more than 300 historic hotels inducted into Historic Hotels of America from 44 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, all historic hotels faithfully preserve their sense of authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org.

EDENSM.COM

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Orr

Historic Hotels of America

Director, Marketing Strategy & Communications

Tel: +1 202 772 8337

[email protected]

Danielle Delcambre

The Eden

+1 (336) 337-8715

[email protected]

SOURCE The Eden