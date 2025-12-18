The Edge Fitness Clubs Invests $25 Million in Systemwide Upgrades

A Milestone Year of Growth Sets the Stage for Major Equipment, Amenity & Branding Enhancements

ORANGE, Conn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs, a leading high-value low-price gym concept, announced today a $25 million investment to upgrade equipment, amenities, and branding across its portfolio. The initiative underscores the brand's commitment to elevating the member experience as it continues its rapid growth across the Northeast and Midwest.

The investment will support a comprehensive refresh of existing clubs and fuel the rollout of new features designed to meet member demand. Enhancements include new state-of-the-art equipment, expanded amenities, and branded updates that unify and elevate the in-club experience. These renovations have already begun in numerous locations across the country.

"We're entering a new era for The Edge," said Vinny Sansone, President of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "This $25 million-plus reinvestment strengthens our position as one of the most innovative and accessible fitness brands in the country. We're bringing the premium, design-forward experiences typically found in luxury fitness clubs into a big-box gym environment—at a price point that stays true to our mission."

"As the fitness and health landscape evolves, we're building toward a more integrated vertical—one that blends 'boutique-in-a-box' studio fitness, strength training, recovery, wellness, and smarter nutrition and progress tracking into a single, cohesive experience," Sansone continued. "We're upgrading every touchpoint of the in-club journey so our members—current and future—benefit from cutting-edge strength equipment and elevated amenities that deliver true boutique fitness experiences through Edge LIFT, Edge InfraRED, and EdgeCORE, as well as a forward-looking brand standard designed for the next generation of health-focused consumers—those seeking sustainable results, performance, and long-term well-being, not quick fixes."

The announcement caps a standout year for The Edge Fitness Clubs, during which the company achieved several notable benchmarks:

Membership Growth: The brand's membership community has grown to more than 350,000 members nationwide.

$25 million-plus in investments this year with new top-tier performance strength equipment hitting every club and new amenities coming to every market including Edge LIFT, Edge InfraRED and EdgeCORE. Leadership Additions: New executive hires, including Jake Malzahn, Vice President of Sales, Jenn Kuehn, Vice President of Studio Fitness & Programming, and Mike Poirier, Vice President of Fitness, strengthened The Edge Fitness Clubs' leadership bench with deep industry expertise across member experience, revenue growth, and performance innovation. Each leader brings a unique capability that will accelerate the company's vision for 2026 and beyond.

With its largest reinvestment to date and a year defined by meaningful growth and innovation, The Edge Fitness Clubs is poised to accelerate its mission of delivering accessible, high-quality fitness experiences to communities nationwide. The brand's continued momentum and innovation demonstrate its commitment to helping members live stronger, healthier lives.

Founded in 1988, The Edge Fitness Clubs currently has 43 locations in 9 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

To learn more or visit a location nearest you, visit www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 350,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/.

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs