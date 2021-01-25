The Edge Fitness Clubs Will Open its Second St. Louis Area Location on March 27th. A World of Fitness Amenities all in One Place, at an Affordable price.

ST. ANN, Miss., Jan 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing on the success of its first location in St. Peters, The Edge Fitness Clubs will open its newest area location in St. Ann on March 27th. The St. Ann location will be at The Crossings at Northwest in the new development off St. Charles Rock Road. People can visit the Preview Center across from the club next to First Watch and Starbucks before the club opens.

World class amenities feature everything from Group Exercise Classes, Spinning, Edge Cinema, Turf, Machines, Free Weights, Edge Kids Fitness & More! Mariah Russell, General Manager of The Edge Fitness Clubs in St. Ann, excited to open the doors and welcome in the community on March 27th.

"St. Ann is the perfect location for our second club in the St. Louis market!" said Andrew Pattyson, Area Director of The Edge Fitness Clubs, Greater St. Louis. "Since opening our St. Peters location in late 2019, our members are raving about their experience and my team and I can't wait to bring The Edge Fitness Clubs to St. Ann and the surrounding area."

The Edge Fitness Clubs has something to offer everyone of all fitness levels and tastes including free weights, best-in-class cardio, Personal Training, Group Exercise Classes, Edge Kids, Women's Studio, Spinning®, Edge Cinema, Shake Bar and more.

The Preview Center will be open starting on Wednesday, January 27th and people can take advantage of discounted "Founding Member" rates before opening day. The Edge St. Ann Grand Opening event will take place on Saturday, March 27th. Open House Week is March 28th through April 5th. Prospective members can come in during Open House Week and work out for free and sample everything The Edge has to offer.

Over 300,000 members across 32 locations enjoy The Edge Fitness Clubs' best-in-class fitness amenities at very affordable prices in a spacious, clean and safe environment. Memberships start as low as $9.99 per month. Interested in joining The Edge Fitness Clubs team? The Edge is hiring now and looking for talent in all areas to work for the top health and fitness brand in the industry. Apply online today.

www.EdgeStAnn.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Ron Magliocco

[email protected]

1-203-216-4629

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs