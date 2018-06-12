The Edge Foundation Names Jan Carruthers Executive Director

SEATTLE, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to provide a personal executive-style coach to all 7- to 24-year-olds with executive functioning challenges often experienced because of adverse childhood experiences or trauma, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and/or non-traditional learning styles, has named Jan Carruthers as its new executive director.

Jan Carruthers

Carruthers has worked as a fundraising consultant and deputy director for the 13-year-old Edge Foundation since 2012. A former high school teacher, Carruthers has also served as chief of staff for two members of the U.S. House of Representatives and was staff director of the House International Development Institutions and Finance Subcommittee. She also worked as a senior policy staffer in the Washington, D.C., office of Texas Gov. Ann Richards and led the Washington, D.C., offices of Washington Gov. Mike Lowry and Gov. Gary Locke. Carruthers previously served as chief of planning and development for the U.S. Department of Social and Health Services Bureau of Juvenile Rehabilitation.

"The Edge Foundation has proven that providing personalized coaching to at-risk students truly helps them succeed and meet their potential. I'm excited to lead this organization as it grows and serves more students across the country," Carruthers said.

Edge Foundation founder Neil Peterson, who has led public transportation agencies in Seattle, Oakland and Los Angeles and was founding chief executive of Flexcar, now known as Zipcar, started the foundation after seeing how executives benefit from coaching. He said he looks forward to Carruthers taking over the helm of the organization. "Jan is a passionate advocate for youth with years of experience as a fundraiser and policy advisor. I know she will take this organization to new heights."

About The Edge Foundation: The Edge Foundation aims to give each student a coach so they can complete their education, realize their full potential and pursue their passion. The foundation focuses on teens and adults who are at risk of dropping out of school - non-traditional learners with executive functioning challenges that can come from ADHD and adverse childhood experiences. Learn more at www.edgefoundation.org.

