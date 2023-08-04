The Edible Meat Market in India to grow by USD 11,840.89 million from 2022 to 2027|Increased online penetration to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Edible Meat Market is projected to increase by USD 11,840.89 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Edible Meat Market in India

Edible meat market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The edible meat market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer edible meat in the market are Al Aali Exports Pvt. Ltd, Al Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd., Allanasons Pvt. Ltd., Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., Dayscatch Retail Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd., Fresh to Home, GFM Retail Pvt. Ltd., HMA Agro Industries Ltd., IB Group, Mirha Exports Pvt. Ltd., MK Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Mutton Mahal, Prabhat Poultry Pvt. Ltd., Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd., Suzannes Food, The Meat Products of India Ltd., VH Group, and Mohammad Poultry and Co. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Al Aali Exports Pvt. Ltd - The company offers edible meat such as processed buffalo meat, Frozen Meat, Halal Meat, and Boneless Meat.

The company offers edible meat such as processed buffalo meat, Frozen Meat, Halal Meat, and Boneless Meat. Al Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers edible meat such as mutton chunks, mutton knuckles, and buffalo meat necks.

The company offers edible meat such as mutton chunks, mutton knuckles, and buffalo meat necks. Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers edible meats such as mutton, seafood, and offices.

The company offers edible meats such as mutton, seafood, and offices. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Edible Meat Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (poultry, sheep and goats, beef, pork, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

In the distribution channel segment, the offline segment will account for the largest share. Many consumers still like buying at physical stores. Customers can ask the butcher or meat company for cuts, sizes, or special preparations for a more individualized meat-buying experience. Offline meat markets provide a physical shopping experience where customers may engage with companies directly, obtain physical product evaluations, and choose from a variety of products that are still appreciated by many consumers. Hence, this physical shopping experience is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Edible Meat Market – Market Dynamics



Key Drivers

The increased online penetration is a key factor driving market growth. The consumption of edible meat online has increased. This saves time and eliminates the need to physically visit different stores or butcheries. Consumers seeking organic premium products are increasingly turning to organic options. Customers are more inclined to explore online choices for edible meat purchases as they grow more at ease with e-commerce and embrace its convenience. Hence, rising online penetration is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The robust demand for organic meat is a major trend in the market. The safety and quality of the food that customers eat have grown more important to them. People who prioritize natural and minimally processed food options find this appealing since they consider it healthier and free of possibly hazardous ingredients. Producers of organic meat also try to use as little artificial fertilizer and pesticides as possible to lessen any potential environmental harm. Organic meat is frequently produced using methods that promote both environmental sustainability and animal welfare. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The increasing vegan food consumption is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Customers in India have started consuming diets based on plants or reducing their meat consumption due to concerns about their health, the environment, and animal welfare. Traditional meat-based meals are becoming less popular among consumers as vegan and vegetarian diets gain favor. As a result of increased awareness of these environmental problems, some customers have reduced or stopped eating meat, which has prompted them to switch to alternative animal products.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Edible Meat Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the edible meat market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the edible meat market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the edible meat market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of edible meat market companies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The sugar beet market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,667.92 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (raw sugar, refined sugar, brown sugar, and molasses), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rise in demand for sugar beet in food and beverage applications is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The organic tea market is projected to increase by USD 552.51 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (leaf and powder, tea bag, and liquid), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing health benefits of organic tea is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Edible Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,840.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.01 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al Aali Exports Pvt. Ltd, Al Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd., Allanasons Pvt. Ltd., Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., Dayscatch Retail Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd., Fresh to Home, GFM Retail Pvt. Ltd., HMA Agro Industries Ltd., IB Group, Mirha Exports Pvt. Ltd., MK Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Mutton Mahal, Prabhat Poultry Pvt. Ltd., Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd., Suzannes Food, The Meat Products of India Ltd., VH Group, and Mohammad Poultry and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Edible meat market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on edible meat market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sheep and goats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Sheep and goats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Sheep and goats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Sheep and goats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Sheep and goats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Beef - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Beef - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Beef - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Beef - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Beef - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Pork - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Pork - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Pork - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Pork - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Pork - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 66: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Company Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 67: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 68: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 69: Impact of key risks on business

11 Company Analysis

11.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 70: Companies covered

11.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 71: Matrix on company position and classification

11.3 Al Aali Exports Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 72: Al Aali Exports Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 73: Al Aali Exports Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: Al Aali Exports Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

11.4 Al Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Al Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Al Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Al Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Allanasons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Fresh to Home

Exhibit 87: Fresh to Home - Overview



Exhibit 88: Fresh to Home - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Fresh to Home - Key offerings

11.9 GFM Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: GFM Retail Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: GFM Retail Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: GFM Retail Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 HMA Agro Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 93: HMA Agro Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: HMA Agro Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: HMA Agro Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Mirha Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Mirha Exports Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Mirha Exports Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Mirha Exports Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 MK Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: MK Overseas Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: MK Overseas Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: MK Overseas Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 Mutton Mahal

Exhibit 102: Mutton Mahal - Overview



Exhibit 103: Mutton Mahal - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Mutton Mahal - Key offerings

11.14 Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 Suzannes Food

Exhibit 108: Suzannes Food - Overview



Exhibit 109: Suzannes Food - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Suzannes Food - Key offerings

11.16 The Meat Products of India Ltd.

Exhibit 111: The Meat Products of India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: The Meat Products of India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: The Meat Products of India Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 VH Group

Exhibit 114: VH Group - Overview



Exhibit 115: VH Group - Business segments



Exhibit 116: VH Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: VH Group - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.