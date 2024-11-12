The Edison Awards Announces Jensen Huang of NVIDIA as 2025 Achievement Award Honoree

Recognized for Visionary Leadership in Artificial Intelligence and Transformative Technology

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, an esteemed organization recognizing groundbreaking innovations, is excited to announce Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, as a 2025 Edison Achievement Award Honoree. This prestigious award celebrates Huang's pioneering contributions to artificial intelligence and advanced computing, where his visionary leadership has redefined possibilities in technology, enabling powerful AI solutions that drive global impact across industries. Under his guidance, NVIDIA has become a leader in accelerated computing, AI, and digital twin technology, transforming many of the world's largest industries by addressing complex challenges and advancing fields previously thought untouchable.

"Thomas Edison's inventions sparked the second industrial revolution, driving unprecedented growth and prosperity, and shaping nearly every facet of modern life," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Today, AI is the driving force of a new industrial revolution -- one that will accelerate scientific discoveries and technological innovations, redefine industries, and unlock extraordinary global growth. I am honored to receive the Edison Achievement Award on behalf of the visionary scientists, engineers, and innovators at NVIDIA whose dedication reinvented computing and created the engine of AI."

NVIDIA has revolutionized the tech landscape with advancements in graphics processing and artificial intelligence, leading to the adoption of AI technology globally. Under the leadership of Huang, NVIDIA has developed some of the world's most powerful GPUs and advancements and AI-driven solutions that have transformed various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and scientific research. NVIDIA empowers scientists, developers, and businesses to push the limits of what is possible driving positive progress in climate science, robotics, and autonomous systems. Huang's dedication to advancing technology has positioned NVIDIA as a leader in fueling the next generation of transformative applications.

"Jensen Huang's visionary approach to AI embodies the Edison spirit of transforming ideas into products that truly have the potential to change the world," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. "We are delighted to honor him for unwavering commitment to breakthrough innovations that empower human potential in profound ways. Through his career and leadership at NVIDIA he has created powerful tools that redefine what is possible today. His work serves as a beacon of what can be achieved when we pursue transformative change with purpose and imagination."

Huang joins the ranks of previous Edison Achievement Award recipients, a distinguished group that includes icons like Steve Jobs, Bracken Darrell, and Sir Jony Ive. This special honor celebrates visionary leaders who push boundaries in their industries and set a standard of excellence and ambition that inspire future generations to pursue bold and transformative solutions. Their imaginative work has the potential to revolutionize how we live, work, and connect as a global society, driving forward new technologies and ideas that address today's challenges while anticipating the needs for tomorrow. Through these achievements, they ignite a spirit of innovation that encourages others to tackle complex problems and reimagine the future with ingenuity and purpose.

