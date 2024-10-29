The Edison Awards Announces Michael M. Crow as 2025 Achievement Award Honoree

Recognized for Pioneering Leadership in Innovation and Higher Education

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, an organization dedicated to honoring the world's most innovative new products, is pleased to announce Dr. Michael M. Crow, president of Arizona State University (ASU), as a 2025 Edison Achievement Award Honoree. This prestigious award recognizes Crow's transformative leadership in higher education, where he has redefined the role of the public research university in fostering impactful, global innovation. Under his guidance, ASU has earned the ranking of No. 1 in Innovation by U.S. News & World Report for the tenth consecutive year, solidifying its reputation as a leader in pioneering approaches to education, research, and technology.

"I am very honored to receive the Edison Award and to join the company of such an incredible cohort of innovation and technology leaders," said ASU President Michael M. Crow. "As someone with deep admiration for Edison's commitment to finding use-inspired solutions through imagination, hard work, and perseverance, I have aspired to those ideals in my efforts to advance learning, discovery, and impact. With the aid of many talented and equally dedicated colleagues, I am proud of the progress we have made together and excited for the work ahead."

ASU is a student-centric, technology-enabled university focused on global challenges, and has also been ranked No. 1 in the nation and top 10 in the world five years in a row by Times Higher Education for advancing the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. ASU ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for 11 of the 17 of categories used to measure global impact.

Under Crow's leadership, ASU has established more than twenty-five new transdisciplinary schools, including the School of Earth and Space Exploration, the School for the Future of Innovation in Society, and the School of Human Evolution and Social Change, and launched trailblazing multidisciplinary initiatives including the Biodesign Institute, the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory, and important initiatives in the humanities and social sciences.

Crow's commitment to innovation has driven ASU's rise as a thought leader, with initiatives like its alliance with OpenAI advancing the potential of artificial intelligence and other transformative technologies in the modern era. Through this dedication, ASU continues to set new standards for meaningful change in education. Crow joins an esteemed group of Edison Achievement Award recipients, including visionaries such as Sir Jony Ive, Clayton M. Christensen, and Dr. Laurie Leshin of NASA JPL.

"We are thrilled to honor Dr. Crow, whose contributions have set new standards for innovation in academia," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. "Dr. Crow's forward-thinking leadership aligns seamlessly with the Edison Awards' mission to celebrate excellence in innovation and to inspire continued progress for positive change across many industries."

The Edison Achievement Award spotlights distinguished leaders whose careers have shaped global progress. It is presented alongside the annual Edison Best New Product Awards, which is currently accepting nominations. The Edison Awards celebrate products, services, and organizations that exemplify unparalleled innovation, honoring those with transformative potential for good.

Nominees and winners of the Edison Best New Product Award gain exclusive access to networking and publicity benefits, expanded reach across the Edison Awards community, and a unique platform to elevate their contributions on a global stage. As Dr. Crow's recognition demonstrates, innovation has the power to transcend boundaries – whether they be in science, education or technology – and the Edison Awards invites today's changemakers to participate in this unique journey.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring, and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable individuals and organizations to create a better future by recognizing and celebrating the world's most innovative new products, services, and business leaders.

