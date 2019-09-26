The Education And Safety Campaign That Urges Drivers To Verify If Their Vehicles Have A Recalled Airbag Starts In South Florida

The public safety and education campaign Check Your Vehicles seeks to alert drivers and car owners of different brands, purchased between a period of fifteen years, who may be at risk if they have these factory-recalled airbags. In Dade and Broward counties, according to NHTSA, there are more than 450,000 vehicles with recalled airbags. There are more than 30 affected brands of models between 2000 and 2016.

"The process is as simple as visiting www.checkyourvehicles.com or calling 1-800-813-5359 to check if your car has an airbag recall," says Marcela Gomez, campaign director. "It is also important to know the car license plate number or the vehicle identification number (VIN) to verify," she adds. If the data corresponds, the air bags are replaced free of charge by making an appointment with the authorized dealer of your car brand, regardless of where the vehicle was purchased or if it is still under warranty.

Especially in a climate as extreme as that of South Florida, it is important that the community considers that, the sooner they check, the sooner they can avoid an incident of serious consequences. Recalled airbags may simply explode upon contact with excess moisture, heat or due to a minor collision, these airbags may burst throwing metal shrapnel into the vehicle which can cause serious injuries and possibly death.

The campaign includes educational materials in English and Spanish, community events with businesses, chambers of commerce, organizations and churches, all this to help drivers verify if their vehicles are affected.

For more information and to verify if your vehicle is on the airbag recall list, visit www.checkyourvehicles.com or call 1-800-813-5359. If you join the campaign, use these hashtags: #chequeesuvehiculo #checkyourvehicles

Contacts:

Marie Griffin

marie@eventersmiami.com

Marcela Gómez

marcela.gomez@cultureshiftteam.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001462/Check_Your_Vehicles___Takata_Airbag_Inflator_Testing.mp4

SOURCE Check Your Vehicles

Related Links

http://www.checkyourvehicles.com

