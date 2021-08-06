The Education Expert, Dr. LaVern McCants, Says That the Opening Dates of Schools Should be Delayed with the High Level of Contagiousness of the Delta Variant

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. LaVern McCants, an education expert, says that "At times it is necessary to go against the grain for positive change." McCants believes that the opening of schools for the 2021- 2022 school year should be delayed. She adds that "Children, adolescents, faculty, and staff are highly at-risk by the opening of schools during this pandemic especially with the high level of contagiousness of the Delta variant. How can school doors open under these circumstances? Presently, children 12 and under cannot receive vaccines. Besides COVID-19 being a major health risk and often a fatal concern, the Delta variant is extremely contagious, forcing a greater concern. Schools are superspreader environments."

According to the Washington Post, "This surge that we are going through right now has every potential to be -- and already looks to be -- the worst surge we have faced so far," according to former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Based on the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in the United States, to date, there have been over 35,171,679 COVID-19 cases and over 611,791 deaths from COVID-19.

According to McCants, "Too many people have died! Many have become ill. It is essential to rethink our choices and make some changes immediately! It is necessary to do what is best to keep everyone safe. We are putting too many people at risk! More people will likely become infected because of the premature opening of schools. Parents have choices. There are options. There are education alternatives. Students can start the 2021-2022 school year via online instruction and then attend in-person classes after there is no longer a health risk. It is imperative to utilize alternatives and follow the safe path, even if it proves to be unpopular. Let's elect the choice of keeping everyone safe. It is our obligation. At times it is necessary to go against the grain for positive change."

Dr. McCants is the author of the soon-released Proven Methods That Influence a Positive Academic Track Parents Guide and What Every Parent Needs to Know: The Benefits of Parental Involvement in K-12 Schools.

