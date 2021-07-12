The effort of 1.5 degrees Celsius fully demonstrates the role of Guizhou in low-carbon China

At present, the global low-carbon economy is advancing. In 2020, China entering a stage of low-carbon development with Chinese characteristics. On February 22, 2021, the State Council of China issued the "Guiding Opinions on Accelerating the Establishment and Improvement of a Green and Low-Carbon Circular Development Economic System". Green and low-carbon economy has been formally deployed as a top-level design.

To explore the role of Guizhou in low-carbon development, a journalist from Huanqiu.com went to Guizhou for an interview.

Guizhou, as one of China's first batch of ecological civilization experimental areas, is responsible for Green and Low-carbon Development in Guizhou. Actively build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system. Clean energy in Guizhou accounts for 52.9%, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the national average. During the "Thirteenth Five-Year Plan" period, the province's planned industrial enterprise unit value-added energy consumption fell by more than 25%, exceeding the national goal of reducing 18%.

In addition, Guizhou Province is developing the wind power and photovoltaic power generation industries, as well as a new power system with new energy as the main body. Guizhou's new energy installed capacity exceeded 15 million kilowatts in 2020, with 78.93 billion kilowatt hours of clean energy generated, and carbon dioxide emissions reduced by 61.54 million tons.

Due to its abundant forest resources, Guizhou Province has actively explored a new model of "Internet + ecological construction + targeted poverty alleviation" in recent years. Through a single-plant carbon sink targeted poverty alleviation project in the province, the annual sales of carbon sinks amounted to 41.26 million kilograms, and the annual tradable carbon sinks amounted to 12.378 million yuan. Achieve the dual benefits of poverty alleviation and ecological construction, and the increase in ecosystem carbon sinks improves year after year.

"I have 450 trees. I can get 1,350 yuan!" said Ge Liao, a villager in Bapa Village, Congjiang County, Guizhou Province. As the first group of tree holders in the village to participate in the single-plant carbon sink project, Ge Liao completed the listing of the carbon sink tree in an hour.

The journalist of Huanqiu.com interviewed Zhiliang Wu, a poor household in Datang Village, Guizhou Province. He joined the single-plant carbon sink precision poverty alleviation project, and spent two days putting up a label for his carbon sink tree. Recently, carbon sinks have been sold, and funds have been put into special bank accounts.

"In the past, I only hoped that the tree would grow up quickly so that it could be used to repair the house. I didn't expect that taking good care of the tree could make money now. " Zhiliang Wu said.

According to the government, the single-plant carbon sink precision poverty alleviation project will gather forests with a certain carbon sink function (absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen) in the forest land of the poor households in the deep poverty villages of the province. According to the "Methodology of Carbon Sequestration per Plant in Guizhou Province", the tree species and amount of carbon sequestration of a single plant carbon sequestration project are clarified, and big data technology is used to develop a large data platform for precision poverty alleviation of a single plant carbon sequestration in Guizhou Province. The tree species are screened, numbered, and photographed, and information such as tree carbon sinks is entered into the platform, and databases such as the number of trees, the value of carbon sinks, and basic information on poor households are established.

According to the annual carbon sink value of each tree is 3 yuan. Individuals, enterprises, institutions, and social groups are mobilized to purchase through mobile APP and WeChat. The carbon purchase funds are directly credited to the personal accounts of poor households. This model in Guizhou Province is the first in China.

"Personnel participating in the precision poverty alleviation project of a single carbon sink must be a filed and registered poor household in our province that voluntarily participate in. The development target is artificial afforestation legally owned by poor households with clear property rights. The trees can be continuously sold for 6 years each time they are developed, and can continue to develop after expiration. Tree holders only need to take good care of the trees and do not need to do any other work. " The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment said.

In the face of global climate and environmental issues, Guizhou Province's achievements in ecological construction and low-carbon development have become a model and backbone for China.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com