The Egg Protein Powder Market to exceed $10.85 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Egg protein powders, like other protein powders, contain a high amount of protein with minimal carbohydrates and fat. These protein powders are known to improve muscle mass, overall performance, and strength. Rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of egg protein powder is foreseen to bolster market growth through the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3832

Egg yolk powder is widely used in sauces, mayonnaise, croissants, and dressings to obtain texture, color, and emulation capacity. Prevalent application of egg yolk powder as a thickening agent in savory or sweet sauces is speculated to boost product demand. The egg protein powder market from the egg yolk powder type segment was valued at around USD 1.45 billion in 2020 and is poised to see substantial growth through the assessment timeframe.

On the other hand, the egg white powder type segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.0% over the analysis timeline. Surging use of egg white powder in sports nutrition supplements since it acts as a strength and energy booster is slated to fuel segmental growth in the coming years.

Key reasons for egg protein powder market growth:

Surging use in function food & beverage. Rising application in ice cream production. Increasing utilization as a thickening agent. Growing usage in dietary & sports nutritional supplements.

2027 forecasts show 'ice creams' segment retaining its dominance:

From the application perspective, the ice creams segment is expected to observe robust growth at more than 4.5% CAGR through the review timespan. Egg protein powder is utilized to enhance the texture of the ice cream. It also boosts the whipping properties of the ice cream mixes and helps to reduce the freezing time per batch during ice cream production. Additionally, it acts as an emulsifier in ice cream mix because it contains both water and fat compounds. As a result, egg protein powder finds extensive usage as an essential ingredient in ice cream production, which is foreseen to support segmental growth in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

By region, the Asia Pacific egg protein powder industry is projected to witness notable progress at above 6.0% CAGR over the study timeframe. High production of dietary supplement, ice cream, and meat products in the region has created massive growth potential for the market. Moreover, prevalent trend of health clubs and fitness centers across APAC is driving the demand for dietary and sport nutrition supplements, which is likely to foster regional market outlook in the future.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3832

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on egg protein powder market:

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, there was an upsurge in the need for identifying different types of foods that could enhance people's immunity to combat the coronavirus infection. To that effect, some studies found that the dietary combination of dairy-derived products as well as eggs had significant anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. Thus, increasing importance of eggs in the diet has positively influenced egg protein powder industry growth during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Some major companies in the global egg protein powder industry are Taj Agro Products, DEPS, Rose Acre Farms, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Taiyo Kagku, AVANGARDCO, Alver, Sanovo Technology Group, NOW Foods, BNL Food Group, EUROVO S.R.L, Sharrets Nutritions LLP, Rembrandt Foods, and GF Ovodry S.P.A., among others.

Related Product:

Protein Ingredients Market Statistics and revenue Impact Analysis – 2026

Food Protein Ingredient Market Statistics and revenue Impact Analysis – 2024

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.