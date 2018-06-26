The Èilan Hotel And Spa, A Bluegreen Resort, Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection

Located north of the San Antonio Riverwalk, the Èilan Hotel and Spa, a captivating 165-room hotel, offers upscale amenities in a serene resort location. Florida-based Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, a leading vacation ownership company, recently acquired the Èilan Hotel and Spa, the company's first resort in Texas.

"From the 36-hole La Cantera Golf Club designed by Arnold Palmer to the elegant spa, there's something for everyone at the Èilan Hotel and Spa," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands portfolio at Choice Hotels. "This property is the perfect representation of the Ascend Hotel Collection, known for providing inspiring and unforgettable guest experiences at more than 200 properties worldwide."

Top features of the Èilan Hotel and Spa include:

Convenient access to popular attractions, like the San Antonio Museum of Art, Texas wine country, the Alamo , Six Flags theme park, the 36-hole La Cantera Golf Club, and The Rim (Bass Pro site).

wine country, the , Six Flags theme park, the 36-hole La Cantera Golf Club, and The Rim (Bass Pro site). Sustenio Restaurant and Bar, serving contemporary Texas -inspired cuisine.

-inspired cuisine. Beautiful public spaces and guest rooms, featuring modern art and triumphal limestone arches.

Luxurious San Antonio spa featuring 10 individually designed treatment rooms.

spa featuring 10 individually designed treatment rooms. Expansive resort-style pool with private cabanas.

12,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center with an indoor lap pool, a golf simulation room and tennis courts.

"Bluegreen Vacations has successfully identified key opportunities to offer one-of-a-kind vacation experiences. Our collaboration with Choice Hotels highlights some of our most unique and exclusive resorts within our portfolio," said Shawn B. Pearson, President and CEO of Bluegreen Vacations. "The Èilan Hotel and Spa is the most recent acquisition of our Western expansion plan and with more than 10 percent of our current owners living in or near Texas, this property aligns perfectly with our 'drive-to' resort strategy."

Established in 2013, the alliance between Choice Hotels International and Bluegreen Vacations allows members of the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program and Bluegreen's Traveler Plus program to seamlessly exchange reward points between the two programs. Choice Privileges members have access to 6,800 Choice Hotels properties around the globe and 36 Bluegreen resort properties that are part of the Ascend Hotel Collection. Bluegreen's Traveler Plus members have access to 69 Bluegreen Resorts and more than 200 Ascend hotels.

The Èilan Hotel and Spa participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated no. 1 in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards list for two consecutive years. Membership is free, offers fast rewards, instant perks, and exclusive member rates when booking direct at www.choicehotels.com. Members can redeem points towards free nights, airline miles and more, while staying at any Choice brand hotels.

