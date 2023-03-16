The Eldred Preserve Joins Tripleseat's Hotel Sales and Catering Platform

The leading online sales and catering platform, Tripleseat Hotels, welcomes upscale Catskill Mountain The Eldred Preserve Hotel

CONCORD, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat Hotels is excited to welcome The Eldred Preserve to its platform and support its growing group bookings business.

The Eldred Preserve, The Bradstan Boutique Hotel, and The Homestead Restaurant collectively offer a top-tier hospitality experience for those visiting the Sullivan County Catskills. With flexible indoor and outdoor spaces perfect for weddings, corporate retreats, and more, The Eldred Preserve can be scaled and decorated to suit any small- to medium-sized event or party (from 50 to 100 people). The Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve offers 28 luxury accommodations that blend the Sullivan Catskills' rustic charm with The Eldred Preserve's refined luxury.

"We have been using very basic programs so far to manage our group sales and events and were looking for a platform to help us better communicate across teams and keep everyone on the same page as we continue to grow. We know Tripleseat will make our lives 10 times easier, and we are greatly looking forward to using the software," said Katie Murphy, Director of Sales and Events for The Eldred Preserve.

Tripleseat Hotels' advanced technology offers a host of benefits to The Eldred Preserve team, including streamlining the group booking process, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing team communications. With Tripleseat, The Eldred Preserve can easily track sales, insights, and growth, making their lives exponentially easier!

Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse is also excited about the partnership, stating, "Improving the communication process amongst teams is one of the top benefits we hear about from our customers. We are thrilled to be partnering with The Eldred Preserve to help strengthen internal communications and provide them with better ways to generate leads and grow their group sales business."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's modern hotel. To learn more about Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/ .

