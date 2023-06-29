The Electric Actuators Market size is to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2022 to 2027; The growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,312.22 million, according to Technavio. The growing use of electric actuators in smart homes is a key trend shaping the market. Smart homes consist of interconnected appliances that can be remotely monitored, controlled, and accessed through a network. The primary applications of smart homes are related to home security, lighting, and thermostat regulation. Furthermore, electric actuators are used in smart homes by enabling linear motion for various objects such as recliners, blinds, pergolas, sit-stand desks, television sets, and kitchen appliances. For example, by the end of 2022 around 35%-40% of households in North America had at least one smart home product or system. Hence, these trends are driving the market growth during the forecast period. View Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Actuators Market

Electric Actuators Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric actuators market report covers the following areas:

Electric Actuators Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft is notably driving growth.

The growth in air passenger traffic is driving an increase in the number of aircraft fleets.

Several commercial airline operators in countries including the US, China , Germany , Canada , the UK, India , and South Korea are expanding their fleets to meet the growing demand.

, , , the UK, , and are expanding their fleets to meet the growing demand. Electric actuators provide a cost-effective and practical solution for replacing hydraulic and pneumatic actuator systems in both commercial and defense aircraft.

These electric actuators improve the performance of aircraft, providing precise control and fast reaction times.

Hence, these advantages are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators and malfunctioning risks may hamper the market growth.

Electric actuators are used in industries like oil and gas, where they help in controlling the flow of sensitive products like industrial gases.

Proper storage and insulation measures are important to prevent leakage of these gases and maintain safety standards.

If electric actuators are faulty or poorly insulated, gas leakage can occur, posing health risks to employees and individuals in the surrounding area.

Hence, these faulty electric actuators are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Electric Actuators Market 2023-2027 – Market Segmentation

Electric Actuators Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive Industry



Water And Wastewater Industry



Marine Industry



Aerospace And Defense Industry



Others

Type

Rotary



Linear

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market share growth in the automotive industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electric actuators find application in various automotive systems, including engine cooling, climate control, and transmission. These actuators can be easily integrated with engine control systems, aiding in the regulation of air flaps for optimized power and torque. Additionally, they play an important role in controlling engine speed to reduce emissions, minimize noise levels, and improve fuel efficiency in vehicles. Hence, the increase in demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the electric actuators market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the impact of different segments on the market growth, Request a Sample PDF Report!

Electric Actuators Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Actuonix Motion Devices Inc., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd., IMI Plc, LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pon Holdings BV, Rotork Plc, Schaeffler AG, Siemens AG, SMC Corp., SNNA BEFK Union Tech Inc., Statewide Bearings, and TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

Actuonix Motion Devices Inc. - The company offers electric actuators such as L12-I, L12-P, and L12-R. It also offers microactuators and linear actuators.

The company offers electric actuators such as L12-I, L12-P, and L12-R. It also offers microactuators and linear actuators. HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers electric actuators such as HKM03.2, HKM05.2, and HKM10.2.

The company offers electric actuators such as HKM03.2, HKM05.2, and HKM10.2. AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers electric actuators such as multi-turn, part-turn, and linear actuators.

Electric Actuators Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric actuators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric actuators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric actuators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The damper actuators market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 817.48 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (non-spring return damper actuator and spring return damper actuator), end-user (commercial, residential, and industrial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for enhanced energy efficiency in HVAC systems is a key factor driving the growth of the damper actuators market.

The industrial valves and actuators market size is estimated to grow by USD 17,005.57 million from 2023 to 2027 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (industrial quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, industrial control valves, and industrial actuators), end-user (chemical and petroleum industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining, and minerals industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing investment in modernizing industrial facilities is a key factor driving the growth of the industrial valves and actuators market.

Electric Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,312.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Actuonix Motion Devices Inc., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd., IMI Plc, LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pon Holdings BV, Rotork Plc, Schaeffler AG, Siemens AG, SMC Corp., SNNA BEFK Union Tech Inc., Statewide Bearings, and TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric actuators market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electric actuators market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Water and wastewater industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Water and wastewater industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Marine industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Marine industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Rotary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Rotary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rotary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Rotary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rotary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Linear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Linear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Linear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Linear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Linear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Actuonix Motion Devices Inc.

Exhibit 127: Actuonix Motion Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Actuonix Motion Devices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Actuonix Motion Devices Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 130: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 131: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.

Exhibit 133: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 137: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Flowserve Corp.

Exhibit 142: Flowserve Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Flowserve Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Flowserve Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Flowserve Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Flowserve Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 LINAK AS

Exhibit 155: LINAK AS - Overview



Exhibit 156: LINAK AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: LINAK AS - Key offerings

12.12 Moog Inc.

Exhibit 158: Moog Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Moog Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Moog Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Moog Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 162: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Rotork Plc

Exhibit 167: Rotork Plc - Overview



Exhibit 168: Rotork Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Rotork Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Rotork Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 171: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 178: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 SMC Corp.

Exhibit 180: SMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: SMC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: SMC Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric actuators market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electric actuators market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Water and wastewater industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Water and wastewater industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Marine industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Marine industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Rotary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Rotary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rotary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Rotary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rotary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Linear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Linear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Linear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Linear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Linear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Actuonix Motion Devices Inc.

Exhibit 127: Actuonix Motion Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Actuonix Motion Devices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Actuonix Motion Devices Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 130: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 131: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.

Exhibit 133: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 137: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Flowserve Corp.

Exhibit 142: Flowserve Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Flowserve Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Flowserve Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Flowserve Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Flowserve Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: HanKun Beijing Fluid Control Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 LINAK AS

Exhibit 155: LINAK AS - Overview



Exhibit 156: LINAK AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: LINAK AS - Key offerings

12.12 Moog Inc.

Exhibit 158: Moog Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Moog Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Moog Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Moog Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 162: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Rotork Plc

Exhibit 167: Rotork Plc - Overview



Exhibit 168: Rotork Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Rotork Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Rotork Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 171: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 175: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 176: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 178: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 SMC Corp.

Exhibit 180: SMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: SMC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: SMC Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio