The Electronic Medical Records Market Sees A Rising Adoption Of The Natural Language Processing Techniques - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of Natural Language Processing (NLP) is gaining popularity in the electronic medical records market trends. NLP creates machines that can comprehend text or voice input and react to it as people do by responding with text or speech of their own. NLP techniques are used in EHRs to capture unstructured data, analyze the grammatical structure, determine the meaning and summarize the data. As a result, NLP approaches can cut costs, while thoroughly extracting large amounts of data analytics information.

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies.

The global electronic medical records market size is expected to grow from $31.78 billion in 2021 to $34.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The global electronic medical records market share is expected to grow to $44.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Request a free sample of the Electronic Medical Records Market Report

Surge In Diseases – A Major Driver For The Electronic Medical Records Market

Rising health diseases globally are expected to propel the electronic medical records market growth in the forecast period. Health diseases are increasing due to weather changes, rapid urbanization, changing land-use patterns, infections, heredity and other reasons. The increasing prevalence of diseases will lead to an increase in the number of patients, supporting the demand for medical record keeping, including EMRs. Due to the ever-increasing loads of healthcare documents and information, there will be a need for an effective tool for keeping records, making the electronic medical record one of the most effective and efficient tools to store, access, retrieve and protect patient health records, while also helping in preventive care.

Electronic Medical Records Market Trends – Increasing Acceptance Of Telemedicine

North America was the largest region in the electronic medical records market and was worth $12,417.39 million in 2021. The electronic medical records market in North America is supported by the presence of a large, well-established and technologically-advanced healthcare industry in countries such as the USA and Canada. In 2021, North America's healthcare services market was valued at $2.8 trillion.

Data Safety Issues Will Restrain The Electronic Medical Records Market

As per the electronic medical records market research, the data safety issues and challenges with respect to EMRs are expected to hamper the growth of the electronic medical records market during the forecast period. Electronic medical records are associated with several privacy and security issues, such as patients' data and safety. Moreover, cybercrime is increasing globally, which poses a significant challenge to electronic medical records. Cybercrime is rising due to the increasing automation, rapid use of the internet, remote working and others. The vulnerability of electronic records over the internet will increase the risks associated with the use of electronic medical records.

See more on the Electronic Medical Records Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Global Market Report 2022 – By Processing Type (Text, Speech Or Voice, Image), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Component (Statistical, Hybrid), By Application (Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Risk And Threat Detection), By End-User Industry (Education, BFSI, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Hospital Information System Global Market Report 2022 – By Components (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type (Clinical Information Systems, Administrative Information Systems, Electronic Medical Records, Laboratory Information System, Radiology Information System, Pharmacy Information System, Other Types), By Deployment (Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud Based), By End-User (Hospitals, Insurance Companies, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Hospital Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 – By Hospital Type (Private, Public), By Hospital Size (Small And Medium Hospitals, Large Hospitals), By Services (Healthcare IT, Clinical Services, Business Services, Transportation Services, Other Services), By End-Users (Nursing Homes And Assisted Living, Speciality Hospitals, General Medical And Surgical Hospitals, Emergency And Other Outpatient Care Centers, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company