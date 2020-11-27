The Elegance of Shengjing Inheritance was Showcased in Shenyang

Journalists from mainstream media of more than 10 countries, including Pakistan, Myanmar, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Nepal, met with Shenyang via a cloud tour to learn about Shenyang's intangible cultural heritage of thousands of years, enjoy the city's long historical and cultural charm and feel the iteration and rebirth of the century-old industry here.

The event further brought Shenyang closer to the world by showcasing the protection and utilization of the city's industrial cultural heritage and intangible cultural heritage, and also allowed overseas media journalists to experience the connotation of Shenyang's urban culture and industrial civilization and marveled at Shenyang's orientation of internationalization and the vibrant vitality of the city.

In recent years, the influence and reputation of intangible cultural heritage in Shenyang has been increasing.

At the event, the Manchu embroidery techniques and Liao porcelain firing techniques were also introduced.

Image Attachments

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=378247

Caption: Liao porcelain

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=378252

Caption: The Manchu embroidery

SOURCE The Information Office of Shenyang People's Government