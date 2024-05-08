The Elements Massage Brand Inks Largest Domestic Agreement in its History

Leading Wellness-Based Massage Concept Bolsters Footprint Across Utah and Colorado Through Massive Deal

DENVER, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elements Massage® brand, the nation's leading massage therapy concept where every session is personalized to meet clients' needs, recently signed its largest area double-digit unit development agreement to be developed across Utah and Colorado.

The agreement was inked with an established franchise operating group within the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) space, who own and operate restaurants across the country, in addition to its other business ventures. This is their first venture into the wellness space and marks a significant milestone for the Elements Massage brand during a pivotal era of growth, highlighting its appeal for established multi-brand operators looking to diversify their portfolios.

"There are numerous concepts in the wellness space and the ability of the Elements Massage brand to stand out from the competition through its unique approach to massage therapy immediately stuck out to us," said a senior executive from the group. "With a robust model that appeals to owners and clients alike, we felt that the Elements Massage brand was the perfect brand to diversify from our other business channels. The brand sets itself apart in the industry with its personalized holistic massage therapy and we can't wait to play a part in its continued growth."

Through this agreement, the group will be acquiring eight existing Elements Massage studios in Utah and Colorado while also adding 14 new studios across those markets as well.

"What attracted us to the WellBiz Brands portfolio are its people-centric business models and a common technology stack that's offered across the five brands. This will pave additional avenues for growth for us in the future with the WellBiz Brands portfolio," a senior executive from the group said.

The group noted that in addition to the common tech stack, the growth trajectory of the massage and wellness space in the United States made the investment very appealing, as consumers are surging more of their discretionary income toward self-care services.

"We're thrilled to have this powerhouse franchise group join the Elements Massage brand as we continue expanding across the nation," said Kelli Schroeder, VP of Franchise Development with WellBiz Brands. "As we enter this pivotal time for the brand, growing the franchise network with experienced, sophisticated operators that share the same passion for wellness and a deep understanding of how to deliver an amazing client experience is crucial. We're honored to be the wellness franchise of choice for this group and look forward to their expansion."

Founded by a massage therapist, the fundamental core of the Elements Massage brand is to provide a truly customized therapeutic experience to every client, in every session. With a small footprint, a successful membership-based business model for entrepreneurs, the brand is positioned as a leader in its category and attracts seasoned operating groups. The Elements Massage brand currently has nearly 250 studios open and is gearing up for strategic expansion amid a new era of nationwide growth.

The Elements Massage brand is a part of the WellBiz Brands portfolio. WellBiz Brands also manages the Drybar®, Radiant Waxing®, Fitness Together®, and Amazing Lash Studio® brands. Colorado-based WellBiz Brands now has nearly 900 locations across all brands. As a high-growth franchise brand, Elements Therapeutic Massage, LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select territories across the country.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar, Amazing Lash Studio , Radiant Waxing, Elements Massage and Fitness Together. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

