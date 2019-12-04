The Elevator Consultants Recommends Boosting Operational Efficiency to Save Money as Labor and Building Improvement Costs Skyrocket

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevator Consultants has offered advice to businesses and building owners looking for hidden ways to offset rising labor and building improvement costs—eliminate operational inefficiencies inside the building itself using smart technology and expert counsel.

According to data released by the US Department of Labor in June 2019, 6.0 million people were seeking work while the US economy had a staggering 7.4 million jobs available. Due to this labor shortage, the costs of labor have been skyrocketing. In the second quarter of 2019, the unit labor costs in the US nonfarm business sector rose 2.6%.

Labor's just one of the major building expenses that is on the rise. Any building or business that occupies space in a building understands the importance of its design, function and amenities to its overall value. Businesses want modern, sophisticated spaces with state of the art facilities and perks like lounges and coffee shops—these bring a certain prestige to their image that actually translates to value as they attract the top echelons of talent and clientele and offer high-status positioning against competitors.

But combining the cost of these kinds of building spaces with the high cost of the labor required to operate and maintain them results in high overhead. As these costs continue to rise, businesses and buildings have to dig deep to reveal hidden sources of savings.

Even if a building features luxury design features and high-end amenities, one might be surprised to learn that those elements could be paid for with the money saved simply by eliminating wasteful, inefficient operations.

For instance, one of the most expensive and complex pieces of equipment in most buildings is the elevator, and buildings are consistently overpaying for maintenance, repairs, premature replacements and modernizations. Without the specialized knowledge of this equipment to provide oversight, buildings can simply pay too much and most do.

The Elevator Consultants provides expert counsel and technology needed to make informed business decisions within budget while meeting the operational needs of the buildings. The ElevatorApp software tracks in real time all activity associated with the equipment. Clients typically see a savings of between 25% and 40% while using the ElevatorApp. Find out how The Elevator Consultants can put tens of thousands of dollars back in your pocket at www.theelevatorconsultant.com.

