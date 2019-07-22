THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, An All-New Musical Production, Announces U.S. Tour Dates

For the first time, The Elf on the Shelf ® Scout Elves will take center stage in a new live musical debuting this holiday season, and it is destined to be a classic that the whole family will enjoy. Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf ® : A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production will give families an exclusive glimpse into the magical world of Santa's North Pole through unforgettable song and dance numbers weaved throughout a heartwarming tale about Christmas spirit – sure to delight theater-goers.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family overcome a personal loss and remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas.

The tour kicks off in Easton, PA at the State Theatre on November 14, 2019 and continues throughout the country with stops including Ohio, Kentucky, New Orleans, Alabama, Atlanta, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Pennysylvania, Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Texas.

"I am excited to see this spectacular new musical come to life," said Chanda Bell, co-owner of CCA & B. "The entire cast and crew are devoted to making this production the most fun, unique and entertaining holiday show yet. It It will be enjoyable for all ages and will tap into the nostalgia of Christmastime to inspire hope. My wish is that children and adults alike come away from this show believing in the magic of the holidays, and the power of the Christmas season."

"Fans across the globe have responded overwhelmingly to the fun, tradition and heart behind The Elf on the Shelf," says Michael Mills, CEO of Mills Entertainment. "We are excited to partner with CCA and B, LLC to bring this magnetic and truly family-focused brand to the live stage for the first time."

THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL is a creative collaboration between CCA & B and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway's In Transit, Disney's Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line's Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway's In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon's StoryTime Live) as director.

In celebration of 'Christmas in July,' tickets and VIP packages go on sale July 25, 2019, in select cities. For more information, please visit www.elfontheshelfmusical.com.

THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Tour Dates

(Should additional dates confirm, the full tour schedule will be reflected on the official tour website, www.elfontheshelfmusical.com.)

11/14/2019 State Theatre Easton, PA 11/15/2019 Civic Theatre Akron, OH 11/16/2019 Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH 11/17/2019 Carson Center Paducah, KY 11/19/2019 Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA 11/20/2019 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL 11/21/2019 BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL 11/23/2019 Fox Presents at Cobb Energy Centre Atlanta, GA 11/24/2019 Thrasher-Horne Center Orange Park, FL 11/25/2019 RP Funding Center Youkey Theatre Lakeland, FL 11/29/2019 Marc C. Smith Concert Hall Huntsville, AL 11/30 – 12/1/2019 Palace Theatre Louisville, KY 12/2/2019 The Carpenter Theatre Richmond,VA 12/3/2019 Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

at the Basie Center Red Bank, NJ 12/5/2019 Lynn Memorial Auditorium Lynn, MA 12/6/2019 The Palace Theatre Albany, NY 12/7/2019 Kodak Center Rochester, NY 12/8/2019 The Onecenter Crouse Hinds Theatre Syracuse, NY 12/10 – 12/11/2019 Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA 12/12/2019 FM Kirby Center Wilkes Barre, PA 12/13 – 12/14/2019 Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT 12/15/2019 BU Center for the Arts Buffalo, NY 12/17/2019 Palace Theatre Columbus, OH 12/18/2019 Mendel Center Benton Harbor, MI 12/19/2019 Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO 12/20/2019 Genesse Theatre Waukegan, IL 12/21/2019 Stranahan Theatre Toledo, OH 12/22/2019 Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL 12/23/2019 Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN 12/26/2019 Selena Auditorium Corpus Christi, TX 12/27/2019 Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX 12/28/2019 Majestic Theatre San Antonio, TX 12/29/2019 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

About The Elf on the Shelf®

The ELF ON THE SHELF®, published by CCA and B and written by Carol Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell, is a best-selling Christmas picture book that comes complete with one of Santa's Scout Elves. Capturing the hearts of children everywhere, the magical Scout Elves help Santa manage his nice list by taking note of a family's Christmas adventures, and then report them back to Santa. Each morning, the Scout Elf returns to its family and perches in a new spot, waiting for someone to spot them. Children love to wake up and race around the house looking for the Scout Elf each morning. www.elfontheshelf.com

About Mills Entertainment

Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, and division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. Current projects include American Girl Live, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live and Bring It! Live. www.millsentertainment.com

