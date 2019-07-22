THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, An All-New Musical Production, Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Each Performance Gives Families an Exclusive Glimpse Into the Magical World of Santa's North Pole

Celebrating 'Christmas in July,' Tickets Go Onsale to the Public Thursday, July 25

The Elf on the Shelf

Jul 22, 2019, 12:33 ET

ATLANTA, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Straight from the enchanted world of Santa's North Pole, comes an all-new musical treat for all ages! Creatively Classic Activities and Books, LLC (CCA and B, LLC), home of The Elf on the Shelf®, and Mills Entertainment, a leading producer and promoter of branded live entertainment, today announced the inaugural U.S. tour of THE ELF ON THE SHELF®: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, set to premiere November 2019.

For the first time, The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elves will take center stage in a new live musical debuting this holiday season, and it is destined to be a classic that the whole family will enjoy. Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production will give families an exclusive glimpse into the magical world of Santa's North Pole through unforgettable song and dance numbers weaved throughout a heartwarming tale about Christmas spirit – sure to delight theater-goers.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family overcome a personal loss and remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas.

The tour kicks off in Easton, PA at the State Theatre on November 14, 2019 and continues throughout the country with stops including Ohio, Kentucky, New Orleans, Alabama, Atlanta, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Pennysylvania, Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Texas.

"I am excited to see this spectacular new musical come to life," said Chanda Bell, co-owner of CCA & B. "The entire cast and crew are devoted to making this production the most fun, unique and entertaining holiday show yet. It It will be enjoyable for all ages and will tap into the nostalgia of Christmastime to inspire hope. My wish is that children and adults alike come away from this show believing in the magic of the holidays, and the power of the Christmas season."

"Fans across the globe have responded overwhelmingly to the fun, tradition and heart behind The Elf on the Shelf," says Michael Mills, CEO of Mills Entertainment. "We are excited to partner with CCA and B, LLC to bring this magnetic and truly family-focused brand to the live stage for the first time."

THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL is a creative collaboration between CCA & B and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway's In Transit, Disney's Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line's Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway's In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon's StoryTime Live) as director.

In celebration of 'Christmas in July,' tickets and VIP packages go on sale July 25, 2019, in select cities. For more information, please visit www.elfontheshelfmusical.com

THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Tour Dates
(Should additional dates confirm, the full tour schedule will be reflected on the official tour website, www.elfontheshelfmusical.com.)

11/14/2019

State Theatre

Easton, PA

11/15/2019

Civic Theatre

Akron, OH

11/16/2019

Taft Theatre

Cincinnati, OH

11/17/2019

Carson Center

Paducah, KY

11/19/2019

Saenger Theatre

New Orleans, LA

11/20/2019

Saenger Theatre

Mobile, AL

11/21/2019

BJCC Concert Hall

Birmingham, AL

11/23/2019

Fox Presents at Cobb Energy Centre

Atlanta, GA

11/24/2019

Thrasher-Horne Center

Orange Park, FL

11/25/2019

RP Funding Center Youkey Theatre

Lakeland, FL

11/29/2019

Marc C. Smith Concert Hall

Huntsville, AL

11/30 – 12/1/2019

Palace Theatre

Louisville, KY

12/2/2019

The Carpenter Theatre

Richmond,VA

12/3/2019

Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
at the Basie Center

Red Bank, NJ

12/5/2019

Lynn Memorial Auditorium

Lynn, MA

12/6/2019

The Palace Theatre

Albany, NY

12/7/2019

Kodak Center

Rochester, NY

12/8/2019

The Onecenter Crouse Hinds Theatre

Syracuse, NY

12/10 – 12/11/2019

Hershey Theatre

Hershey, PA

12/12/2019

FM Kirby Center

Wilkes Barre, PA

12/13 – 12/14/2019

Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

Wallingford, CT

12/15/2019

BU Center for the Arts

Buffalo, NY

12/17/2019

Palace Theatre

Columbus, OH

12/18/2019

Mendel Center

Benton Harbor, MI

12/19/2019

Stifel Theatre

St. Louis, MO

12/20/2019

Genesse Theatre

Waukegan, IL

12/21/2019

Stranahan Theatre

Toledo, OH

12/22/2019

Peoria Civic Center

Peoria, IL

12/23/2019

Old National Events Plaza

Evansville, IN

12/26/2019

Selena Auditorium

Corpus Christi, TX

12/27/2019

Smart Financial Centre

Sugar Land, TX

12/28/2019

Majestic Theatre

San Antonio, TX

12/29/2019

Majestic Theatre

Dallas, TX

About The Elf on the Shelf®
The ELF ON THE SHELF®, published by CCA and B and written by Carol Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell, is a best-selling Christmas picture book that comes complete with one of Santa's Scout Elves. Capturing the hearts of children everywhere, the magical Scout Elves help Santa manage his nice list by taking note of a family's Christmas adventures, and then report them back to Santa. Each morning, the Scout Elf returns to its family and perches in a new spot, waiting for someone to spot them. Children love to wake up and race around the house looking for the Scout Elf each morning. www.elfontheshelf.com

About Mills Entertainment
Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, and division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences.  With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. Current projects include American Girl Live, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live and Bring It! Live. www.millsentertainment.com

Press Contact for Mills Entertainment:
Wendi Walker
(518) 633-1229
wendi.walker@millsentertainment.com

Press Contact on behalf of Elf on the Shelf®:
Amy Prenner
(323) 857-7632
aprenner@alliedglobalmarketing.com

SOURCE The Elf on the Shelf

