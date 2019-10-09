The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation Launches 2019-2020 Campaign for Children's Causes

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation will expand on its dedication to supporting children's causes, announcing a long term partnership with the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC). The commitment joins donations to NYU's Family Defense Council, and Mt. Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital and reflect Elie's intent to support children directly affected by issues of social injustice.

"I am a strong believer in ICMEC's mission to ensure the prevention, response, recovery, and care of every missing or exploited child," says Elie Hirschfeld. "As citizens we all share in this responsibility."

In addition, through service on the Council of The Rockefeller University, Mr. Hirschfeld actively supports its Parents & Science Initiative, a unique resource for parents and educators who want to learn more about how scientific research is transforming our understanding of childhood and adolescent health and behavior.

Other recent and upcoming involvement in children's causes include support for the New York University School of Law Family Defense Council, pursuing legislative changes in favor of children's rights and the annual Elie Hirschfeld Symposium on Children's Welfare will provide an ongoing platform giving voice to leading advocates of children's social justice. In addition, The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation has recently contributed to the Rabbi Arthur Schneier Park East Day School in Manhattan, New York City, directed to support scholarships for students in need.

The new commitments align with the Foundation's longtime support of social justice and healthcare. Since the birth of his children, Elie has committed to philanthropy in the healthcare space, and he has been a long time supporter of Mt. Sinai West, St. Luke's, and Beth Israel Hospitals. Recent work with NYU Law School has yielded an annual symposium on social justice in children's welfare, with the intent of uprooting systemic injustice. This year's panelists called for improving the system, to address issues of inequality and racism in many cases.

About the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation :

Elie Hirschfeld views philanthropy as the voluntary promotion of human welfare. With values centered on community enhancement and support, the Foundation has identified four key areas of giving: Education, Healthcare, Jewish Causes, and Athletics. Mr. Hirschfeld's intent is that ongoing contributions will enhance, promote and grow organizations that make a positive impact on individuals and their larger communities. With a personal history of giving that goes back to his years as a student serving as President of Brown University's Hillel chapter, Elie has remained inspired by that organization's commitment to enriching the Jewish people and repairing the world. Elie believes that giving back to the community, and to humanity, provides personal as well as societal enrichment. He created the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation as a means of expanding his efforts.

For More Information Please Contact:

Elie Hirschfeld Foundation

645 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Ph: 212.355.3838

Fax: 212.980.3838

SOURCE Elie Hirschfeld Foundation

Related Links

http://www.hirschfeldfoundations.com

