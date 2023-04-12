The Elite Difference: Award-winning Company's Transportation Fleet Hits One Million Electric Miles

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A regional company, Elite Home Care, Day Centers, and Transportation, announced that its EV transportation fleet will surpass one million miles driven in the upcoming weeks. The miles were logged on roads and highways across South Carolina by the fully-electric fleet that provides care for those who are homebound, transportation to Elite Adult Day Care centers, as well as transportation to medical appointments outside of their ten facilities.

Elite Transportation has reached 1,000,000 all electric miles! Elite Home Care, Day Centers & Transportation Ford E-Transit Elite picking up clients to transport them to and from their Day Center. Elite Transportation charging their electric fleet!

"Our aim is to deliver the highest level of care while being conscientious of keeping costs contained," said co-owner Chris Russo. "We have found tremendous success with Ford's E Transit line, upfitted with seating and wheelchair lifts to provide transportation solutions for the varied needs of our clients."

The company's year-long transformation from gasoline engines to EV vehicles has led them to the one million mile milestone which will be celebrated alongside its Earth Day festivities. The historic one millionth mile will be celebrated at the Greer Day Center on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST.

The company's owned and operated electric vehicle (EV) fleet is composed of 65 vehicles including Ford Transits and Volkswagen's ID4s. The first electric vehicle was purchased in October 2021. These vehicles are primarily utilized for transporting elderly and disabled clients to the day centers as well as to and from medical appointments.

"The change from gas to electric means our clients get to ride in brand new, state-of-the-art vehicles for the same cost to the company as old gas vehicles," said co-owner Andrew Martin. "It's a sustainable model that gives our clients the best ride possible, and continued excellence for Elite."

Ford Pro provides the technological opportunity for real-time visibility to vehicles in the fleet. This year, Elite plans to open at least three more adult day care locations and to continue to expand their EV transportation program.

About Elite Home Care, Day Centers, and Transportation

This award-winning company offers in-home care, adult day care, and transportation needs for seniors, young adults, and the disabled throughout the entire state of South Carolina. Visit their website www.EliteHomeCareSC.com for more details.

To schedule an interview, contact Sydney Cook at 864-509-9087 or by emailing [email protected] .

CONTACT | Sydney Cook

PHONE | (864)-509-9087

EMAIL | [email protected]

SOURCE Elite Home Care, Day Centers and Transportation