The Elizabeth Elting Foundation Joins Forces With The Campaign Against Hunger To Fight Food Insecurity This Holiday Season

The Elizabeth Elting Foundation is Giving the Gift of 100,000 Holiday Meals to New Yorkers As Families Struggle to Meet Soaring Food Costs

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Elting Foundation is continuing its ongoing partnership with The Campaign Against Hunger to help New Yorkers overcome food insecurity. The Foundation is proud to announce a donation of $198,000 to the nonprofit The Campaign Against Hunger (TCAH), guaranteeing 100,000 meals for New Yorkers in need during the holidays for the fourth year in a row.

Over 28 million Americans don't have enough to eat, and in New York alone, more than one in eight households with children experience food insecurity. The poverty rate also remains high in New York, while national food prices continue to skyrocket . Worsening income inequality and rising costs are making it that much harder for everyday families to put food on their tables. In fact, the cost of 100,000 meals for this initiative has risen over 72% in just the last four years—from $115,000 in 2020 to now $198,000 in 2024. With food costs soaring and families struggling to keep up, the fight for food equity is becoming ever more critical. And while gifts like this can provide critical temporary reprieve, what's needed is systemic change to ensure that every single family has enough to eat not just during the holidays, but every day of the year.

"It's not just about surviving, it's about thriving," said Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation. "The only way for everyone to have the ability to meet their highest potential is if their basic needs are met. That's why the Elizabeth Elting Foundation will continue to fuel the fight for affordable housing, food justice, health equity, and other necessities that every single person deserves to have access to. We must fight for a future in which everyone cannot just survive, but thrive and fulfill their highest potential."

The Foundation's gift to TCAH supports the organization's collective community-driven approach to ending hunger in New York. In 2025, the Foundation will further its dedication to initiatives that eliminate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, empower those who are underserved, and create a better future for all.

"The Campaign Against Hunger is thrilled to once again work with the Elizabeth Elting Foundation to provide meals to New York families," said Dr. Melony Samuels, TCAH CEO and Founder. "The foundation's donation will help ensure New Yorkers who otherwise might've gone hungry can enjoy a meal this holiday season. I am so very grateful to the Foundation for its help in supporting families trying to overcome untenably high food costs. United we can offer hope, love, and joy to those we serve!"

For more information about the Elizabeth Elting Foundation and its ongoing work to break down barriers, bridge gaps, and create systemic change so that all people can succeed, thrive, and reach their potential, please visit www.elizabetheltingfoundation.org . To learn more about The Campaign Against Hunger, its work to end hunger, and how you too can give the gift of hope and meals this holiday season, please visit www.tcahnyc.org .

About the Elizabeth Elting Foundation

The critical work of the future is breaking down the barriers that hold back women and marginalized people and advancing true equality for all. With an eye toward that future, the Elizabeth Elting Foundation is committed to promoting progressive and feminist efforts to eradicate systemic barriers, promote public health and education, achieve workplace equality, rise beyond the glass ceiling, and open the doors to economic independence for those society has far too often shut out.

About Liz Elting

Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, bestselling author, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz founded TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room in 1992 and served as Co-CEO until 2018. TransPerfect is the world's largest language solutions company, with over $1.2 billion in revenue and offices in more than 140 cities worldwide. Liz's recognitions include the Trinity College Alumni Medal for Excellence, the Charles Waldo Haskins Award for business and public service from NYU's Stern School of Business, the American Heart Association's Health Equity Leadership Award and Woman Changing the World Award, and the GlobalMindED Inclusive Leader Award. Liz has been recognized as a NOW Woman of Power & Influence, American Express and Entrepreneur magazine's Woman of the Year, and one of Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women every year since the list's inception. Elting is the bestselling author of Dream Big and Win: Translating Passion into Purpose and Creating a Billion-Dollar Business.

