THE ELIZABETH TAYLOR AIDS FOUNDATION AND THE HIV IS NOT A CRIME CAMPAIGN WIN BIG AT THE ANTHEM AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announces today the news of multiple wins at the Anthem Awards for their HIV IS NOT A CRIME campaign. The awards will be handed out in New York City on February 27th, one day before the second annual HIV IS NOT A CRIME Awareness Day.

The Awards are being given for the short play NIGHT OVER AMERICA which was performed in Washington DC and New York as a tool to bring awareness to the HIV IS NOT A CRIME campaign whose goal is to modernize laws in 30 states that still criminalize people living with HIV.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation announces multiple wins at the Anthem Awards for their HIV IS NOT A CRIME campaign. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation)

The Anthem Awards honor the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to act in their own communities. You can find more information about the Anthem Awards at: https://www.anthemawards.com

The winning categories are:

NIGHT OVER AMERICA from The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Category: Human & Civil Rights – Event *SILVER AWARD*

Category: Human & Civil Rights – Special Projects *SILVER AWARD*

Category: Human & Civil Rights – National Awareness Campaign *SILVER AWARD*

"This campaign, supported through funding from Gilead Sciences, Inc., is a pivotal program for us in our commitment to continue the incredible work that our founder Elizabeth Taylor started" said Cathy Brown, Executive Director at The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation: "Receiving the awards on what would have been her 91st birthday and the day before our HIV IS NOT A CRIME Awareness Day feels like perfect timing and we are so honored." You can learn more about HIV IS NOT A CRIME at: https://elizabethtayloraidsfoundation.org/

Since the inception of the HIV IS NOT A CRIME campaign, six states (Nevada, New Jersey, Georgia, Missouri, Illinois, and Virginia) have updated and/or eliminated these extremely outdated laws.

Media Contact

Jeff Hare / ETAF

(818) 726-9238

[email protected]

SOURCE The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation