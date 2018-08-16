The Elmendorf Team Offers Powerful New Homebuying Tool for Serving-Military and Veteran Families

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elmendorf Team, a leading mortgage lending company affiliated with Caliber Home Loans and specializing in VA loans, is proud to announce it has partnered with HomeScout to provide homebuyers a comprehensive, hassle-free website to search for home listings. The service is free, and users can register for it at https://info.elmendorfteam.com/sign-up-for-homescout.

Homes are selling fast in the current—and challenging—real estate market, so securing a competitive advantage is important. Three things can provide that advantage: agent-level listings, a secure and user-friendly search website, and a team of experts ready to help place a bid quickly. HomeScout provides all that and more, including:

Constant updates, meaning the latest listings are just minutes old

Powerful access to the same MLS feeds real estate agents consult for homes locally and throughout the country

Data privacy that shields users' personal information from risk

"Finding the perfect home and then placing a bid and securing financing can be a challenge," says Rick Elmendorf, Mortgage Loan Consultant and Founder of The Elmendorf Team. "Many prospective buyers lose out on the home of their dreams simply because another buyer gets there first. By offering HomeScout, we deliver a collaborative search experience that brings together an immersive online portal and team of experts in lending and real estate to give you an advantage over other homebuyers in a competitive market. We are excited to provide access to this powerful tool."

To read more news and advice from Rick Elmendorf and his team, visit their blog at https://blog.elmendorfteam.com.

About The Elmendorf Team



With a history of serving military clientele, Rick Elmendorf adapted their creed into his own business: honor, service, duty, excellence, and teamwork. His team offers a great mortgage experience—one that honors the military and, most importantly, delivers on its promise. The Elmendorf Team closes more VA loans than any other consultant on the East Coast. For more information, please call (571) 249-5363 or visit https://blog.elmendorfteam.com.

About Caliber Home Loans



Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a privately held financial services company with headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company is an approved seller/servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae, and an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS. To learn more, visit www.caliberhomeloans.com.

