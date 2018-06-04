The Embassy of China in Australia: Proud to See Moutai in Australia

Mr. Cai said, "Moutai has maintained a long-term relationship with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. We are proud to see Moutai in stores across Australia, and it is a business card of China's diplomacy. Chinese people started to migrate to Australia 200 years ago and have introduced Chinese culture into the country. We have an excellent food culture and many dignitaries are drinking Moutai."

"Moutai's robust sales in overseas markets need the support of Australian people," Mr. Zhang said. Through the promotional event in Australia, Moutai not only showcased its brand image, but also gave back to Australian society by establishing a scholarship program at the University of New South Wales. Moutai has invested heavily in public welfare, helping many underprivileged students in China. Now the liquor maker hopes to expand its philanthropic efforts worldwide.

Mr. Zhang added, "Moutai Group is striving to achieve annual sales of 100 billion yuan and is among the top Chinese companies in terms of taxes paid. We will endeavor to do our job well and make more contributions to the country. In addition, Moutai has attached more importance to international markets by integrating Moutai with local food cultures. For example, we have prepared a cocktail specifically for the Moutai@Australia event, and I really like it."

