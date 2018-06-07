NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391634



The EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market is projected to reach USD 300.4 million by 2023 from estimated USD 194.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.0%. With increasing disposable incomes, rising healthcare expenditure, and the availability of health insurance, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures in various countries has increased. The growing prevalence of dental disorders is also expected to boost the demand for advanced dental imaging systems such as 3D CBCT. However, a majority of private dental practitioners in this region have limited budgets; this constraint, in addition to a lack of favorable reimbursement, is negatively impacting the adoption of new and advanced technologies in this region.



The dental application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the market is broadly segmented into dental and non-dental applications.Dental applications are further subsegmented into implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, and other dental applications.



The non-dental applications segment is subsegmented into ENT and radiology.Dental applications segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the growing demand for dental implants market, increase in the number of vendors offering CBCT units, wide applications of CBCT in orthodontics that provide significant growth opportunities for CBCT system manufacturers, and the lower cost per procedures.



The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

On the basis of end users, the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and diagnostic centers.The hospitals and clinics end user segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide and the wide adoption of dental imaging 3D CBCT systems by small and large dental clinics and hospitals.



Europe to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018 to 2023).The spending on oral healthcare services has witnessed a significant increase over the years in European countries.



Furthermore, a favorable reimbursement scenario and presence of a large number of prominent players (leading to greater availability and accessibility of CBCT systems for end users in this region) are considered positive indicators for high market growth in the region.



Break of primary participants from supply side was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–40% and Tier 3–15%

• By Designation – C Level–41%, Director Level–30%, Others–29%

• By Region –Europe–53%, Middle East–20%, Africa- 15%, Other Regions–12%



Note 1: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers

2: Tiers are defined based on a company's total revenue, as of 2016: Tier 1=> USD 1 billion, Tier 2 = USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3= < USD 500 million

3: Other regions include North American and Asia Pacific Countries

Some of the major market players in the EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market are Danaher Corporation (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA (US), Carestream Dental (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), VATECH (South Korea), CEFLA (Italy), J. MORITA CORPORATION (Japan), ACTEON GROUP (France), Asahi Roentgen (Japan), and Genoray (South Korea)



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as application, end user, and region. The report includes a revenue analysis for the various applications of 3D cone beam computed tomography systems across the EMEA region and a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market. The report analyzes the EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market by application, end user, and region.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by application, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391634



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-emea-3d-cone-beam-computed-tomography-systems-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-300-4-million-by-2023-from-estimated-usd-194-3-million-in-2018--at-a-cagr-of-9-0-300662039.html