The EMERGING Fund Backs Leasecake with Strategic Investment

Fueling AI Innovation to Streamline Real Estate Management for Restaurant Operators

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leasecake , the industry leader in lease and location management solutions tailored for multi-unit operators, announced today that EMERGING , the leading growth equity fund for restaurant-entertainment concepts and restaurant technology, has joined as a key strategic investor, successfully closing Leasecake's $10M Series A extension.

Leasecake's platform provides peace of mind by centralizing all location-related information across an entire real estate portfolio. Leasecake protects customers from missing critical lease renewal dates, contract deadlines, permit and warranty expirations, or other important location-related details, making it the go-to solution for multi-unit operators seeking to streamline their operations and reduce risk across their real estate portfolio.

"Even the largest restaurant operators face significant financial and business risks by relying on outdated back-office real estate practices," said Taj Adhav, Founder of Leasecake. "EMERGING's expertise in the restaurant space makes them an ideal partner, and their investment underscores why multi-billion-dollar PE firms and leading restaurant chains turn to our platform to reduce risk and accelerate brand growth."

The capital will be instrumental in helping Leasecake continue its growth and expansion, particularly through further strengthening its advanced location management tools, including Cakebot , Leasecake's powerful AI technology. Cakebot offers operators an efficient and affordable solution to quickly locate and highlight crucial details within lease documents or amendments, modify existing leases, and effortlessly navigate lengthy contracts.

"As restaurants expand, they often discover too late that missing key dates—like renewal options or tenant improvement deadlines—can cost them hundreds of thousands in increased rent or even result in losing their location," said Mathew Focht, CEO of The EMERGING Fund. "Beyond real estate, we hear countless stories about permit deadlines, liquor license expirations, and missed cancellation clauses in vendor contracts putting businesses at risk. Leasecake gives operators peace of mind, allowing them to stay ahead of these issues and focus on growing their business."

Leasecake is the preferred real estate and location management platform used by global restaurant brands including Jersey Mike's, Tropical Smoothie Café, Dave's Hot Chicken, and Lettuce Entertain You. With a shared vision to help restaurants grow faster, this partnership will enable Leasecake to continue to innovate and expand its product offerings for this industry.

This investment solidifies Leasecake's position as a critical tool for franchise operators, real estate managers, and financial decision-makers within the restaurant industry.

About Leasecake

Leasecake is the premier real estate and location management platform built to help multi-unit operators manage their locations more efficiently and decrease risk in their portfolio. Leading brands like Jersey Mike's, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Dave's Hot Chicken trust Leasecake to help them manage leases, locations, contracts, permits and assets, without the risk of missing an important date or renewal. With innovative AI tools like Cakebot, Leasecake empowers users to make informed decisions and stay ahead in the competitive real estate market, so they can focus on what really matters: growing their business. To learn more, visit www.leasecake.com.

About EMERGING Fund

EMERGING Fund is a growth capital fund at the forefront of the technology-driven transformation in the restaurant and entertainment sector. Committed to reshaping the industry, EMERGING Fund provides capital, strategic assistance, and industry knowledge to innovative companies. With a focus on leveraging technology for positive change, EMERGING Fund invests in ventures that reimagine the guest experience, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainability.

SOURCE Leasecake