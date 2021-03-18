The Emily Program And Veritas Collaborative Complete Merger, Joining Two Of The Nation's Leading Eating Disorders Programs To Bring More Care To More People

The Emily Program and Veritas will retain their brands in their respective markets across the Northwest, Midwest, and Southeast and remain committed to maintaining the highest clinical integrity and standards of care and expanding access to care. The name of the merged company will be announced later this spring.

Collectively, The Emily Program and Veritas currently have 20 locations across Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, with outpatient individual, group, and family services; intensive outpatient programs; partial hospital programs; residential programs; and inpatient care — with various gender-inclusive programs focused on addressing the needs of children, adolescents, and adults.

About The Emily Program

The Emily Program's vision is a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight and body image, where everyone with an eating disorder can experience recovery. The Emily Program, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, was founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, Ph.D., L.P., after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, The Emily Program provides exceptional, individualized care for people with eating disorders of all ages and genders leading to recovery from eating disorders, incorporating individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, and more — with locations in Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

About Veritas Collaborative

Veritas Collaborative, based in Durham, North Carolina, is a national healthcare system for the treatment of eating disorders, with locations in Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. Veritas provides a full continuum of care for individuals of all ages, including inpatient, acute residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient care, and multidisciplinary eating disorders (MED) assessment clinics, in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Veritas is determined to change the eating disorders field so that all persons with eating disorders, their families, and their communities have access to best-practice care, ongoing support through our alumni and family advocacy programs, and helpful resources on the journey to recovery. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 855-875-5812 or visit veritascollaborative.com.

