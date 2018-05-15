The Emily Program Appoints New COO

The appointment is part of The Emily Program's ongoing commitment to maintaining strong clinical and business processes, contributing to a high standard of care and positive client experience across its expanding program offerings.

"We're naming a COO at a time when we have the opportunity to implement some exciting strategic growth initiatives," said Emily Program chief executive officer Dave Willcutts. "Doug's knowledge, cross-disciplinary experience, and exceptional operation skills will be a great addition to our already strong executive leadership bench."

Foote has more than 15 years of executive healthcare experience, with a proven record of driving positive change through his creative approach to complex initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, integrations, transformations, and other large-scale strategic endeavors. Most recently, he served a successful tenure as COO at Community Health Solutions of America.

"It is an honor and privilege to join such a passionate organization that is so focused on caring for an underserved portion of our population. I am inspired by the community and energized at the prospect of helping lead this company into the future," said Foote. "Our strategy is clear, and we are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners."

The Emily Program specializes in eating disorder treatment, awareness, and lifetime recovery, offering all levels of care. Treatment sites are located in Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington.

