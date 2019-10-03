The Emily Program Bringing Free Education about Eating Disorders to Missoula

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emily Program, a national leader in eating disorder treatment headquartered in Minnesota, with centers in Washington, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, is bringing a free education opportunity to health care and other human service professionals in Missoula, Montana on October 9, 2019. The Emily Program is committed to providing education about eating disorders throughout the country, to help increase awareness of these real, serious, and treatable conditions. Increased recognition of eating disorders can aid in increasing access to care for the nearly 35,000 people in the state struggling with eating disorders.

"Eating disorders have high mortality rates and are illnesses that need treatment; they are not fads, behavior problems, or phases" said Jillian Lampert, Chief Strategy Officer for The Emily Program, and a registered dietitian. "Health professionals are in the perfect position to screen for these illnesses – a simple question could save a life. We know that early recognition of these illnesses leads to a higher likelihood of recovery and that recovery is possible. People don't have to suffer with an eating disorder forever, nor will they likely be able to get well on their own. Just like with other illnesses and conditions, people with eating disorders need treatment. We would not expect someone with a broken leg to figure it out on their own; we should not expect someone with an eating disorder to heal on their own or 'to just stop' having one. "

The continuing education event "Getting Out of the Way: Noticing the Role of Self in Assessment and Early Intervention for Eating Disorders" highlights how to recognize eating disorders and what to do next. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton - Missoula-Edgewater in the Lewis and Clark Meeting Room. Registration available online at https://emilyprogram.com/for-professionals/professional-training/continuing-education/. Continuing education credits are available for professional counselors, social workers, marriage and family therapists, and dietitians.

Given the prevalence of eating disorders, these education events are critical to increase awareness among health professionals. Eating disorders affect an estimated 6 percent of adult women and 3 percent of adult men, with even more of an impact on adolescents, and include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, other specified feeding and eating disorders, and others. While people are often familiar with a supermarket tabloid image of an emaciated female with anorexia nervosa, eating disorders affect people of all body sizes and shapes, all genders, ages, and socioeconomic statuses. Eating disorders are often difficult to detect, as there are few outward signs at first. Sufferers often develop medical complications from the illness, such as bone loss, changes in heart rate, temperature, and nutritional depletion, as well as changes in mood, behavior, and quality of life. Simple screening questions about thoughts and behaviors with food can help identify someone who needs help.

"Relationships, work, grades, health, and well-being can all suffer with an eating disorder, without anyone really understanding what's happening, including oftentimes, the person themselves," said Lampert. "We need to shine the light on awareness among our health care providers so people don't feel alone and the community collectively knows there is hope." The Emily Program has 15 locations in Minnesota, Washington, Ohio and Pennsylvania and offers all levels of eating disorder treatment, from outpatient to residential. To learn more, visit emilyprogram.com.

About The Emily Program

The Emily Program's vision is a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight and body image, where everyone with an eating disorder can experience recovery. The Emily Program was founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, PhD, LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, The Emily Program provides exceptional, individualized care leading to recovery from eating disorders, incorporating individual and group therapy, nutrition, yoga and more. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

