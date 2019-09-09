The Emily Program Expands Residential Eating Disorder Treatment in Twin Cities

"For many clients, healing begins with a safe, supportive and homelike environment in which to receive therapeutically and medically intensive treatment around the clock. The new Anna Westin House West joins its sister programs in St. Paul – Anna Westin House and Anna Westin House Adolescent – to increase access to critically needed 24-hour care for adolescents and young adults of all genders who struggle with eating disorders," says The Emily Program's Chief Strategy Officer Jillian Lampert, PhD, RD, LD, MPH, FAED.

Anna Westin House West will save lives

Access to appropriate eating disorder care is critical. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of all mental health diagnoses, second only to opioid abuse. It is estimated that someone dies every 62 minutes in the U.S. as a result of an eating disorder. Yet these are treatable illnesses.

The treatment offered at Anna Westin House West combines the clinical expertise of The Emily Program's experienced staff with evidence-based therapies, incorporating psychological, nutritional, medical, psychiatric and integrative interventions in a comprehensive approach.

"Our residential program is an effective option for individuals struggling with severe symptoms or those who require more structure and support. We also recognize that substance use disorder, trauma or other mental health complications often add layers of complexity to eating disorder treatment. The Emily Program knows how to address these illnesses in all of their complexity," said Lampert.

Residential treatment for eating disorders is also cost-effective. Appropriate eating disorder treatment decreases health care costs by approximately 30 percent compared to the use of high-cost non-specialty hospitalizations, which are ineffective for treating core eating disorder symptoms and can become a revolving door.

When clients are ready to transition out of the residential program, The Emily Program's outpatient programs are there every step of the way across the Twin Cities and the country, from multi-hour, multi-day group based intensive programs to individual, group and family therapy; psychiatry and medical services; and nutritional counseling. "If a client is transitioning outside of The Emily Program, we work with community professionals to ensure appropriate ongoing care," said Lampert.

A tribute to Anna Westin's legacy

The Anna Westin House West extends the legacy of Anna Westin, a young woman from Minnesota who died from an eating disorder because she couldn't access the care that she needed, and her family including parents Kitty and Mark Westin. The Westins have fought with incredible persistence to improve access to care, so that Anna's story helps change treatment access in Minnesota and across the country.

An emotional ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Anna Westin House West took place on August 22nd with the Westin family in attendance. Kitty Westin and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey were among the speakers at the program celebrating the opening of the treatment center.

"With the opening of Anna Westin House West, The Emily Program honors the incredible legacy of Anna Westin and her family. It also reinforces our commitment to improving access to welcoming, high quality, personalized treatment for people with eating disorders delivered by passionate, driven professionals committed to improving and saving lives," said Lampert.

The Emily Program has 15 locations in Minnesota, Washington, Ohio and Pennsylvania and offers all levels of eating disorder treatment, from outpatient to residential. To learn more, visit emilyprogram.com.

