The emoji® Brand Extends Relationship with Unis Technology for Groundbreaking emojiplanet™ Entertainment Centers

HAMBURG, Germany, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration, The emoji company GmbH, in partnership with UNIS Technology Ltd., has announced the development of emoji® branded entertainment centers, under the brand name emojiplanet™. This strategic initiative, brokered by WildBrain CPLG, aims to establish The emoji company as a global leader in the rapidly growing family entertainment industry.

emojiplanet-Themed Family Entertainment Center emoji-Branded Arcade Games

Launch plans include an initial rollout of emojiplanet™ flagship locations in the United States, Canada, and China, and subsequent expansion worldwide. emojiplanet ™ centers are set to revolutionize the family entertainment space by offering fans of the emoji® brand an immersive experience. Visitors to emojiplanet™ will have the chance to play unique emoji®-themed arcade games and crane machines, experience social media-worthy moments throughout the center, and be given the opportunity to win or purchase exclusive emoji® branded merchandise.

"We are excited to create physical spaces where families can engage with the emoji® brand in an interactive and fun-filled environment," says Marco Huesges, CEO and Founder of The emoji company GmbH.

"Our collaboration with emoji®- the iconic brand is a significant milestone," says Steven Tan, General Manager of UNIS. "Through emojiplanet ™ Arcade Centers, we're not only delivering a unique experience but also a vibrant platform for fans to immerse themselves in the world of the emoji® brand like never before."

emojiplanet ™ is poised to become more than just a destination - it's where emoji® fans can connect with their favorite emoji® brand characters in an environment that's interactive, engaging, and full of surprises.

emoji® - The Iconic Brand

The emoji company is the proprietor of the emoji® trademark, registered for a vast array of goods and services in over 150 countries. Its extensive rights portfolio encompasses over 1000 trademarks and over 20.000 emoji® brand icons and designs. These are available for legal licensing and merchandising, including promotions, events, and marketing campaigns.

The emoji® brand, recognized globally, collaborates with over 1400 renowned license partners, including giants like Sony Pictures Animation, PUMA, L´Oreal, and Burger King. Celebrated as the 3rd most influential brand behind Lego and Coca-Cola by a leading industry publication and with a retail revenue of more than $3 billion in the past 6 years, the emoji company stands at the #57 position among the Top 150 Global Licensors, cementing its status as a universal lifestyle brand of unprecedented influence.

About WildBrain CPLG

A leading entity in entertainment, sports, and brand licensing, WildBrain CPLG, part of WildBrain Ltd., offers comprehensive licensing and marketing services. Celebrating 50 years in the industry, the agency is known for its clear, open, and trustworthy approach in collaborations.

About UNIS

Founded in 1993, UNIS Technology Ltd. stands as a top amusement game manufacturer. Known for its innovative and immersive games, UNIS Technology continues to lead in creating memorable entertainment experiences.

Media Contact:

Paulina Pérez

[email protected]

Phone: +52 (55) 2494 0720

SOURCE emoji company Gmbh