The Emperor, the Solution for Remote Operations and Automation

Mosaic is a worldwide leader in the phosphate and potash mining industry and employs over 3000 people in five countries. Mosaic was instantly impressed by the Emperor ROS, entirely designed and manufactured in Quebec City, and was eager to integrate this solution to maximize their remote operations and automation while increasing their employees' well-being by providing better working conditions. Mosaic has installed many Emperor ROS units in its Florida office and is saying that the revolutionary solution from MWE Lab has transformed its business by enabling to operate, manage and control equipment in safer, more efficient and predictable ways.

According to MWE Lab's founder and president, Martin Carpentier, the Emperor fills an increasing need for companies to provide better working conditions to their employees while increasing productivity.

MWE Lab is a Quebec-based company founded in 2008. It specializes in the design, conception and manufacturing of optimized work environments for individuals and corporations.

