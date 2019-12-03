The Empire State Building And Kay Jewelers, In Partnership With iHeartMedia, Announce That It's 'Christmas in New York' With A Brand-New Holiday Light Show Featuring Lea Michele

World-renowned lighting artist Marc Brickman designed the light show, which premieres on Thursday, December 19 and will be synced live each night at 9:00 p.m. through Wednesday, December 25 to a broadcast of the song on iHeartRadio's Broadway Channel via iheartradiobroadway.com . Viewers outside of New York City can tune in to watch the show live via Earthcam at https://www.esbnyc.com/earthcam-empire-state-building . A video of the entire show will also be posted on the Empire State Building's YouTube channel ( www.youtube.com/esbnyc ) immediately following its debut on Thursday, December 19.

"The Empire State Building's annual holiday light show is an iconic part of the holiday landscape in New York City and across the globe," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, and CEO of ESRT. "This year, we are proud to partner with Kay Jewelers, along with our great partner on all our music-to-light shows, iHeartMedia, as we bring to life Lea Michele's 'Christmas in New York' with our world-famous tower lights."

Kay Jewelers will serve as presenting sponsor of this year's holiday light show, bringing together the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry and the crown jewel of New York City, the Empire State Building.

"For more than 100 years, Kay Jewelers has been a part of countless holiday moments," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer of Signet Jewelers, the parent company of Kay Jewelers. "We are thrilled to be presenting this year's Empire State Building holiday light show, one of New York City's most dazzling traditions, as people all around the globe gather to Celebrate Life and Express Love® to kick-off the holiday season."

"Christmas in New York" is a new original track from Lea Michele's first-ever holiday album Christmas in The City. Available everywhere now, Lea Michele's Christmas in The City is an 11-track holiday collection inspired by the singer's fond memories of growing up in New York City. Reuniting with Glee songwriters/producers Adam Anders and Peer Astrom, the album features timeless hits like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Silent Night," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" as well as star-studded collaborators handpicked by Lea, including fellow Glee alum Darren Criss, Spring Awakening costar Jonathan Groff and Broadway favorite Cynthia Erivo.

"As someone who was born and raised in New York City, lighting the iconic Empire State Building and having my holiday album be a part of that is a dream come true," said Michele. "Christmas in The City is a love letter to my hometown of NYC, and I couldn't be more honored to share it with the annual lighting tradition."

The ESB music-to-light show is the perfect tree-topper to Empire State Building's months-long celebration featuring classic holiday decorations in the Art Deco lobby, museum-quality displays in the Fifth Avenue lobby windows and special holiday touches in the 34th Street Observatory entrance. Visitors to the iconic landmark during the holiday season also experience surprise appearances by celebrities, a pianist playing a selection of holiday favorites and another year of beloved themed light shows.

To contribute to the holiday excitement, use the hashtag #ESBUnwrapped on social media channels.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. .

About Kay® Jewelers

Kay® Jewelers, the number one jewelry store in America, is conveniently located in malls and off-mall shopping centers across the country. Kay® Jewelers is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates Kay® Jewelers among its approximately 3,300 stores. For additional information on Kay® Jewelers visit www.Kay.com, follow us on Facebook® (www.facebook.com/KayJewelers), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/KayJewelers), YouTube (www.youtube.com/KayJewelers), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/KayJewelers) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KayJewelers).

About Lea Michele

Since making her Broadway debut at just eight years old in Les Misérables, Lea Michele has continued to be a powerhouse on both stage and screen as well as a chart-topping solo artist and New York Times bestselling author. Following her critically acclaimed performance as "Wendla" in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Spring Awakening, she made her television debut as perfectionist firecracker "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, award-winning musical series Glee. The breakout role earned the actress both a Teen's Choice Award and People's Choice Award, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Lea's love for music has always been a focus point in her career, signing to Columbia Records and making her solo album debut with 2014's Louder, which notched a Top 5 position on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. Lea added best-selling author to her resume that same year, releasing her first book entitled "Brunette Ambition," which quickly became a New York Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. In 2017, she released her sophomore album Places and hit the road for a series of sold-out North American tour dates as well as a co-headlining slot on the LM/DC Tour alongside fellow Glee alum Darren Criss. 2019 finds Lea releasing her first-ever holiday album entitled Christmas in The City via Sony Music Masterworks, adding yet another accomplishment to the star's already impressive career.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM and WOR-AM. iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.esbnyc.com

