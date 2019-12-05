The Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and Six Other NYC Buildings Shine Blue for Empire Ball and Diabetes Cure

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight iconic buildings in New York City, including the world-renowned Empire State Building, will light up blue on Wednesday, December 11 to commemorate the 36th annual Empire Ball and to shine a spotlight on the need for a diabetes cure. As the most anticipated event of the year for New York's real estate and construction industries, the Empire Ball raises crucial funds for the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI), which is solely focused on finding a biological cure for diabetes.

This is the third consecutive year that the Empire State Building and other skyscrapers have lit their spires in tribute to the event—with more buildings lighting up this year than ever before. Joining in the effort to #LightTheSkyforDRI will be One Bryant Park, 151 West 42nd Street, One World Trade Center, The Pyramid (65 East 55th), The Trinity Buildings (111 Broadway and 115 Broadway), and Bloomberg Tower (731 Lexington Avenue).

As the skyline illuminates blue, which is the international color for diabetes, it will highlight the DRI's singular mission to find a cure for this devastating disease that has become one of the biggest health concerns in the U.S. today.

Organized by the Real Estate Division of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, the 2019 event aims to raise $1.4 million. Since its inception, the Empire Ball has raised more than $39 million for diabetes research.

This year's suggested black-tie affair, to be held on December 11 at the Grand Hyatt in New York City, will honor three industry leaders: Simon Wasserberger, Senior Vice President, EQ Office, with the Leadership Award; Robert Scheinman, Principal, J.T. Magen & Company Inc., with the Camillo Ricordi Humanitarian Award; and Mark Gregorio, President, TEI Group, with the Peter L. DiCapua Distinguished Service Award.

A team of Vice Chairs and Board of Governors, spearheaded by Stephen Rizzo of The Rizzo Group, James Halpin of Platinum Inc and Avi Itzikowitz of ATCO Properties & Management, Inc., are shaping this year's Empire Ball to be the must-attend, networking event of the year.

"We are thrilled to have the greatest city light up in blue to honor the Empire Ball and diabetes research. The real estate industry and this year's honorees are carrying the blue torch of support that is finding a cure. A cure is in sight, and this skyline represents real hope to the millions of people impacted by diabetes," said Rizzo, who also serves on the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation's National Board of Directors.

Supporters and passersby are encouraged to share photos and videos of the blue skyline on social media using the hashtag: #LightTheSkyforDRI.

Special thanks are extended to building lighting partners: Empire State Realty Trust, The Durst Organization, The Equity Office, The Trinity Buildings, and Vornado Realty Trust.

To purchase tickets for the Empire Ball, which begins at 6 pm with a cocktail reception and networking, followed by dinner and a night of dancing, visit DiabetesResearch.org/The-Empire-Ball or call 212-888-2217. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Follow us on social media using #EmpireBall on Instagram @theempireball, Facebook www.facebook.com/driempireball or Tweet @Diabetes_DRI.

About the Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation

The mission of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now. The Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine leads the world in cure-focused research. As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the DRI is aggressively working to develop a biological cure by restoring natural insulin production and normalizing blood sugar levels without imposing other risks. Researchers have already shown that transplanted islet cells allow patients to live without the need for insulin therapy. Some study participants have maintained insulin independence for more than 10 years. The DRI is now building upon these promising outcomes through its BioHub strategy, a multidisciplinary, three-pronged approach for addressing the major challenges that stand in the way of a cure: eliminate the need for anti-rejection drugs, reset the immune system to block autoimmunity, and develop an unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

SOURCE Diabetes Research Institute Foundation

Related Links

http://www.diabetesresearch.org

