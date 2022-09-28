The Empress Hotel La Jolla - Multiple Travelers' Choice Award-Winner and Jewel of Southern California Prepares for Upcoming Fall Tourist Season

The Hotel Celebrates Fall and beautiful California weather with Special Deals by offering 25% off booking.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of La Jolla village, the Empress Hotel offers signature Hotel Beach Concierge service and premier access to swimming and sea lion watching on some of the best local beaches including La Jolla Shores, Torrey Pines City Beach, Windansea, and La Jolla Cove.

Empress Hotel is the perfect launching pad for a family vacation or business stay, with convenient access to the San Diego area including SeaWorld, Torrey Pines golf course, San Diego Zoo, and Ellen Browning Scripps Park, called the "most photographed spot in San Diego" by AAA Magazine.

"Whether you are visiting for a weekend or staying a few weeks, you'll experience exceptional service with our friendly hotel staff, and luxuriate in attractive hotel rooms and suites that are picture-perfect and complete with touches of European style. And with fantastic shopping, along with amazing beaches in the area, we are the best mix of land and sea attractions," said Larry Loy, General Manager.

Empress Hotel La Jolla Features – Where Classy Meets Comfortable

Onsite restaurant, The Manhattan , features live music Tuesday through Sunday and is ranked #21 on San Diego's best Italian restaurants; Billy Joel ate there in 2017, tipping the piano player $100 on his way out. Speaking of pianos…you can find one in room 206!

One of the only pet-friendly hotels in the area, the Empress La Jolla was #1 in La Jolla Lights, "Best of La Jolla Readers Poll" in 2018.

Hotel staff routinely recommend that guests visit the famous La Jolla cove, just a 10-minute walk away; visit the sea lions near sea cave with diving, snorkeling, and bike rentals also available.

For the latest rates, events, and room specials, explore the Empress Hotel La Jolla online and follow them on social media: Facebook.

About Kamla Hotels

Established in 2006, Kamla Hotels is an innovative hotel management and hospitality company that acquires, develops, and manages both franchise and independent hospitality assets for its clients in California – continually setting the highest standards for excellence. The company name, Kamla, and Lotus Flower logo represents pure faithfulness and hospitality. At Kamla Hotels, everyone from the management team to each hospitality associate understands and abides by the same guiding principle: to deliver the best business services and personal attention for all of our customers and guests. Explore their growing family of hotels at: www.KamlaHotels.com.

