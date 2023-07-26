The Emulsion Polymers Market to grow by USD 12.03 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coating applications boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The emulsion polymer market is estimated to grow by USD 12.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.64%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 54%. The major consumer and manufacturer of emulsion polymers is China. Government regulations that strictly limit the sale of goods with high petrochemical or volatile organic compound (VOC) content are another development factor for the regional emulsion polymer industry. Growth opportunities in the region are due to factors including simple manufacturing, inexpensive labor, the availability of skilled labor, and government support. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Emulsion Polymers Market

Emulsion Polymers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (paints and coatings, paper and paperboard coatings, adhesives, and others), material (acrylic, styrene-butadiene latex, and vinyl acetate polymers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the paints and coatings segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the key factors in the expansion of the paints and coatings application market is the growth of the construction and automotive sectors, particularly in APAC. Building external walls are further protected by the greater water repellence of the emulsion polymers used in paint and coating treatments. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Emulsion Polymers Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coating applications is a key factor driving market growth. One of the main causes of the increased paint and coating applications, which presents a direct growth potential for the industry, is the sudden change in the automotive and construction sectors. Paints made using emulsion polymers have better quality, heat sensitivity, and self-repairing capabilities. The use of emulsion polymers is rising at a rapid rate due to growing customer awareness of safe products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Rising investment in infrastructure development is a major trend in the market. The key factor of the construction industry's expansion is urbanization, population growth, and the demand to raise living standards. Thus, emulsion polymers are employed in numerous infrastructure-related products, including paints and coatings, adhesives, and sealants. For instance, as more people move to big cities in search of employment opportunities, a higher standard of life, and other amenities, governments are investing in residential housing.

Significant Challenges

Increasing raw materials cost is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The development of emulsion polymers is hampered by the rapid fluctuations in the price of raw ingredients like naphtha and ethane. The substantial reliance of these materials on crude oil reserves is another important reason for generating supply restrictions. The unavailability to get the raw materials needed to produce emulsion polymers is a primary cause of the fluctuating raw material price. Hence, the high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Emulsion Polymers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the emulsion polymers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the emulsion polymers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the emulsion polymers market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of emulsion polymers market vendors

Emulsion Polymers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Apcotex Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chang Chun Group, Clariant International Ltd., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Scott Bader Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Trinseo PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zeon Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

