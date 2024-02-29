The Enclave at Cypress Grove Named Detached Community of the Year

Shea Homes wins The National award for exceptional golf course residences in Seaside, CA

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Year-round, people travel far and wide to visit the coastal communities of Monterey County. The dream scenario is not just to visit, but to call it home. Rarely does California offer the perfect culmination of elegant home design and an idyllic location. But that is exactly what The Enclave at Cypress Grove offers.

According to Layne Marceau, Shea Homes' Northern California President, "We appreciate this wonderful recognition confirming what we have heard from our homebuyers. We have just released our third phase for sale, and many of these homes enjoy some of the most impressive awe-inspiring views." Marceau continues, "The Monterey location has attracted people from throughout the country and around the world, and building this community is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Homes in this gated golf course community offer a serene overlook of sweeping vistas of greens and fairways. Miles of hiking and biking trails beckon in this peaceful paradise, just minutes from pristine Pacific Ocean beaches. The Monterey area offers luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and easy access to the iconic 17-Mile Drive of Carmel, with nearby hamlets of Pacific Grove and Carmel-by-the-Sea along the way.

When Shea Homes designed the seven unique floorplans bordering the championship golf courses of Bayonet and Black Horse, the goal was to build spectacular residences that homebuyers would come to love and appreciate, not win awards. However, at this year's The Nationals Awards Gala, which took place in Las Vegas on February 27th, The Enclave was named Detached Community of the Year by The National Association of Homebuilders. The NationalsSM - National Sales and Marketing Awards- NAHB's largest and most prestigious awards competition, pays tribute to superior sales and marketing achievements by individual professionals, home builders and their associates and sales and marketing councils.

Homes in this gated golf course community offer a serene overlook of sweeping vistas of greens and fairways. Miles of hiking and biking trails beckon in this peaceful paradise, just minutes from pristine Pacific Ocean beaches. The Monterey area offers luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and easy access to the iconic 17-Mile Drive of Carmel, with nearby hamlets of Pacific Grove and Carmel-by-the-Sea along the way.

The versatile and flexible floor plans captivate the imagination with open-concept living spaces, chef-inspired kitchens, and impressively spacious primary suites. Relax on covered patios and decks that provide the optimal setting for soaking in temperate coastal breezes or wide-open green spaces and picturesque views. Buyers choose from Early California, Monterey, or Craftsman-style architecture in seven innovative floor plans. The three- and four-bedroom, single-level and two-story homes range from 2,943 to 3,734 square feet and start from the high $1 millions.

According to Layne Marceau, Shea Homes' Northern California President, "We appreciate this wonderful recognition confirming what we have heard from our homebuyers. We have just released our third phase for sale, and many of these homes enjoy some of the most impressive awe-inspiring views." Marceau continues, "The Monterey location has attracted people from throughout the country and around the world, and building this community is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

In addition to being named Detached Community of the Year in 2024, The Enclave at Cypress Grove has received numerous awards for architectural design, branding, and advertising. The new collection of homes was built for a variety of lifestyles with timeless architecture, Shea Homes quality, and the best aspects of coastal living.

About Shea Homes:

Shea builds new homes with quality craftsmanship and designs that fit varied lifestyles and budgets. When designing these new communities, they think about real life – and how they can make it even better. That's the Shea Difference. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality, and service. For more about Shea Homes and its communities nationwide, visit www.SheaHomes.com .

Media Contact:

Leigh-Anne Anderson

415-434-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE Shea Homes