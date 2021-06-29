The Enclave in Frisco, Texas

DALLAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fults Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce that The Enclave in Frisco will be a new class A post-Covid 19 designed corporate office campus located in one of the most dynamic office submarkets in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. A number of design elements have been incorporated into the project to help offset and buck the recent occupancy trends from COVID. The Enclave in Frisco is a new lifestyle campus in a suburban location in southern Frisco at the north west quadrant of North Dallas Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway. The campus offers lower density buildings (25% site density - 120,000 square feet on 11 acres), low-rise, efficient, design (7 single-story buildings and 2 two-story buildings with limited elevators). It is an ideal development solution to attract a single tenant corporate relocation to the campus likely coming from a higher taxed state such as California, Illinois or New York.