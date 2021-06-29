The Enclave in Frisco, Texas
Jun 29, 2021, 17:16 ET
DALLAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fults Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce that The Enclave in Frisco will be a new class A post-Covid 19 designed corporate office campus located in one of the most dynamic office submarkets in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. A number of design elements have been incorporated into the project to help offset and buck the recent occupancy trends from COVID. The Enclave in Frisco is a new lifestyle campus in a suburban location in southern Frisco at the north west quadrant of North Dallas Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway. The campus offers lower density buildings (25% site density - 120,000 square feet on 11 acres), low-rise, efficient, design (7 single-story buildings and 2 two-story buildings with limited elevators). It is an ideal development solution to attract a single tenant corporate relocation to the campus likely coming from a higher taxed state such as California, Illinois or New York.
Highlights of The Enclave in Frisco include: Designed for Health & Wellness in a new workstyle environment; Convenient: In the heart of the Legacy/ Frisco submarkets of Far North Dallas, home to over 100 world-class corporate neighbors; Adaptable: Multiple outdoor work areas offering a variety of work mode choices; Green: Sustainably designed with lush landscape and natural stone exterior walls; Flexible: Nine 1 & 2 story buildings with high performance glazing to provide an abundance of natural light; Dynamic: A secluded suburban setting with an unparalleled quantity of restaurants, hotels, retail, and residential within 1-mile radius. Amenities include ample parking with 90 percent covered with solar panels; highly filtered HVAC system; electric car charging stations; dedicated exclusive tenant entries; site-wide Wi-Fi connectivity; covered outdoor patio & meeting space with firepit, grille, and ceiling fans; sport courts including basketball and pickleball; secure, weather-resistant bike storage; contiguous jogging/walking/biking path; environmentally friendly exterior planting walls; inviting campus setting with indoor & outdoor meeting spaces; multiple densely wooded exploration areas and flowing creek; covered outdoor relaxation zone with grille overlooking creek; solar panel shade system providing sustainable energy to the campus; Wi-Fi outdoor meeting areas including getaway "treehouse" work area.
|
Developer:
|
Cloudloft Management, Inc.
|
Architect:
|
Corgan – Matt Mooney
|
Engineer:
|
Dowdey, Anderson & Associates (DAA) – William Anderson
|
Leasing:
|
Fults Commercial Real Estate – Bob Buell
ABOUT FULTS COMMERCIAL
Fults Commercial was founded in 2008 by Tracy Fults and Bob Buell. Their vision to grow a commercial real estate business based on a set core values of honesty, hard work and attention to detail has proven successful. Both principals are natives of Dallas with powerful heritages in the commercial real estate business. They have decades of experience performing an array of brokerage services including landlord representation, tenant representation, and acquisition and disposition services.
SOURCE Fults Commercial Real Estate
