The End Is Near! Author Nicholas D. Riccio Releases New Book "Seeking The End: Post-Apocalyptic Films 1916-2016"

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The End is near! Don't believe it? Well, turn on your TV or head to the movies. For over 100 years, post-apocalyptic films have been scaring the daylights out of us. For some perspective, take a look at a new book on the subject by author Nicholas D. Riccio, available on Amazon (Link). In his new book, Seeking the End: Post-Apocalyptic Films 1916–2016, Riccio will take you on a personalized tour of films in this genre, reflecting his life-long interest in the subject.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon in either print or e-book format. The journey starts with a discussion of the very first film of this genre, a silent Danish film called The End of the World (Verdens Undergang). More recent films include Cell, These Final Hours, and The Road. Riccio uses humor, analysis, and history to provide an entertaining view of the subject, and comments only on films he has seen. He also shares many interesting film stories of post-apocalyptic survival, but reminds us that, "In the end, the End wins."

To say that post-apocalyptic films have become an important part of popular culture would be an understatement! Not since the Cold War have films been so fixated on the End of Days. At first, it was zombies, viruses, rogue meteors, nasty aliens, nuclear war, and EMPs; newer threats include climate change and bio-weapons. In 1953, aliens invaded the Earth in War of the Worlds; decades later they were still at it in the film Independence Day. Comets and meteors have plagued us since the first post-apocalyptic film in 1916, The End of The World, and continued to scare the hell out of us for the next 100 years.

Riccio's fascination with the subject started with a somewhat obscure TV show episode in 1960 called Alas, Babylon, and has continued through the current Walking Dead craze. A former financial executive who spent almost 35 years on Wall Street, Riccio entered the rare book business some ten years ago, and specializes in books related to American history.

