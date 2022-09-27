The end of disposable? - ANYX Launches its new sustainable vape "ANYX GO"

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching the ANYX Pro in June 2022, the user-driven brand has now revealed its brand-new alternative to disposable vapes – the ANYX GO.

The ANYX GO has been designed with environmental and user-friendliness in mind, highlighting pollution as the number one issue with current disposable vapes on the market.

Hazards Involving Disposable Vapes

Disposable vapes come with a large quantity of battery waste, something ANYX is combating with their reusable battery feature in the ANYX GO model. Besides, these non-compliant disposable vapes have been delivered to the hands of customers which causes safety issues. In most cases, these illegal products are flouting government regulations.

Save our earth, ANYX GO & its Goal

Environmental progress has been at the heart of the ANYX brand since the conception stage, and the company has clear steps and targets lined up for the coming years. The ANYX goal is to create a carbon-free future, with a pod-recycle project starting by the year 2023. It aims to be 100% recyclable by the year 2025.

The 2ml ANYX GO pod has been designed to offer a smooth and rich throat hit with every puff thanks to the selected organic cotton material and special processing technology. The body of the ANYX GO unit is crafted from anodized aluminum to create a reliable and durable vape option.

The ANYX team was keen to create something environmentally important for the vape market, without compromising on the quality in any area. This is why so much focus has been placed on reliability, durability, and quality of use. The aim was to always create a top-of-the-line product that not only puts a smile on the face of ANYX customers but also puts a smile on the face of Mother Nature.

Sensit Coil, A Leading Vape Technology

Moving forward, ANYX plans to continue innovating and creating even more industry-leading and user-driven products and technology for the future of vaping. An innovative vape technology by ANYX Global - Sensit Coil is keeping environmental and vape quality standards at the heart of every step they make to ensure a premium and sustainable experience.

For more information, please visit: www.anyxglobal.com, or follow us on social media:

Instagram @ANYX Global

Facebook @ANYX Global

SOURCE Shenzhen ANYX Technology Co.,Ltd.