The End of Single-Family Zoning in California: New Book Explains What Every Homeowner Needs to Know

"There's been some attention to the laws, but not nearly enough given how they impact homeowners, people renting or sharing homes who may be displaced by redevelopment, and neighborhoods," says Cary Brazeman, author of "The End of Single-Family Zoning in California: How to Protect Yourself and Profit from Permissive New Upzoning Laws."

The book is available for download at https://TheEndofZoning.com/. It is free to download the book.

New California laws SB 9 and SB 10 allow multi-unit and multi-story buildings on single-family lots. SB 9, which overrides local control of zoning, is particularly controversial. A majority of Californians opposed the law, as did hundreds of California cities. The left-leaning Los Angeles City Council also objected. So did right-leaning Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The new book helps homeowners understand the new laws and their potential impacts on people, property values and neighborhoods. Homeowners who read the book will learn:

What developers are now allowed to build in single-family neighborhoods

What can be done to stop them

What local governments can (and cannot) do in response

How homeowners can protect themselves from the redevelopment of neighborhoods

How homeowners can cash in — if they decide to — by selling their houses to investors or redeveloping properties themselves

The book also illuminates how the laws can be exploited to destroy historic resources and produce dense housing in high-risk fire zones. Read the book to learn:

How much density developers can build now on single-family lots

What they can build with no approvals, and what they need clearance to build

Changes affecting the demolition of historic properties

Changes affecting the development of hillsides, canyons and coastal areas

Whether it's necessary to include any affordable units in the new buildings, or pay any impact fees in order to develop single-family properties at higher densities

How the new laws will lead to increased Wall Street ownership of California homes

Every homeowner in California should read this book. The book is free to download at https://TheEndofZoning.com/.

About the Author

Cary Brazeman is the author of "The End of Single-Family Zoning in California: How to Protect Yourself and Profit from Permissive New Upzoning Laws."

Cary is a real estate expert and neighborhood advocate from Los Angeles. He has a warning for California homeowners: "Get familiar with the new laws and decide for yourself whether to stay in your home, or sell your home before it is potentially devalued as a result of changes now allowed in your neighborhood."

"The End of Single-Family Zoning in California: How to Protect Yourself and Profit from Permissive New Upzoning Laws" is available for free download.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Stivers

[email protected]

310-205-3590

SOURCE Cary Brazeman