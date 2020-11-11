The End of the Pharma Sales Rep?

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroHydrate, the designers of HM-Formula, a new migraine prevention supplement, had to shut down all healthcare partner meetings due to COVID-19. They responded with NeuroConnect, a new mobile app designed for effortless service with their healthcare partners. Despite the pandemic, they almost doubled product sample distribution compared to the last year - without any in-person meetings.

Dr. Hamid Sami, a triple board-certified practicing Neurologist, and NeuroHydrate's Founder, said, "our employee's movement between medical offices could have endangered lives, including their own. I called the team and told them to cancel all office visits."

"It was a difficult decision for us. We are a young company, and our Migraine Prevention Program had significant momentum going into 2020, but it was the right call to make", said Justin Higgins, NeuroHydrate's Managing Partner.

Higgins continued, "We already had a great website, but using any website is time-consuming, especially for support; no one in healthcare has time for that in a crisis. I asked the team, can interaction with NeuroHydrate be as simple as pushing a button? Can we create an effortless service experience for ordering samples, getting answers, and scheduling online meetings? That is how NeuroConnect was invented, born out of necessity, otherwise we would be laying people off."

NeuroConnect runs on a smartphone with a simple interface, just three buttons for Drop Ship Samples, Live Chat Session, or Send a Help Desk Message. Push the one you need, and an encrypted message is sent through the internet, notifying NeuroHydrates Help Desk about who needs help where. It is a 100% digital experience.

Gary Borchert, NeuroHydrate's Customer Service Manager, added, "There is no cost to use the system and no training - NeuroConnect configures itself based on your offices sign-in information and integrates seamlessly with our back-office systems. We did beta testing with selected healthcare providers over the summer, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. We are on track to introduce nationally to all our Healthcare Partners by early 2021."

This pandemic has reminded us how fragile we all are. That applies to businesses too. However, does new technology like NeuroHydrate's NeuroConnect mean the end of the Pharmaceutical Sales Rep? They spend most of their time traveling between medical offices and hospitals hoping to deliver their message and product samples to the right person.

Higgins added, "I think it depends on the product. NeuroHydrate's HM-Formula re-invented the migraine supplement with a unique delivery and absorption system; it just works better. But our product is easy to understand; it has simple online ordering, up-front pricing subscriptions with straightforward directions - obvious value for our customers. Many pharmaceuticals are the exact opposite; they are costly, can be dangerous if misused, requiring a lot of explanation for healthcare providers and patients, not to mention the complexities of insurance companies and other benefit providers - many obstacles in a complex ecosystem."

He concluded, "To be fair, everyone at NeuroHydrate looks forward to meetings and going to conferences again. However, NeuroConnect proves that not only is it still possible to service our partners and their patients without physical contact, but they may prefer it that way. Businesses must evaluate that seriously and adapt if necessary."

Dr. Sami concluded, "I strongly encourage all headache and migraine specialists, who understand the value of migraine supplements as part of their comprehensive migraine treatment plans to learn more about NeuroHydrate. HM-Formula is the only migraine supplement designed to increase patient compliance with a high-quality, high-value supplement designed specifically for migraine and headache patients, and it is made right here in the USA."

