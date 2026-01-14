The End of the Substitute Era: Chef Eitan Eliraz Unveils "Oleic Architecture" Protocol to Redefine High-End Kosher Dining in NYC

Moving beyond margarine: How a collaboration with Israel's culinary elite led to a plant-based fat structuring technique that outperforms dairy in texture and flavor release.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the "Parve" (non-dairy) dessert was the apology at the end of a Kosher fine dining meal. Defined by what it lacked, the industry standard relied on hydrogenated vegetable fats and whip toppings—substitutes that left a waxy film on the palate and masked the nuances of high-quality chocolate.

Chef Eitan Eliraz, a culinary innovator and Executive Chef currently operating in the NY metro area, is declaring that era over.

Textural Study in 70%" - Chef Eitan Eliraz's signature dairy-free dessert featuring Valrhona chocolate and a Picual Olive Oil Caramel, utilizing his "Oleic Architecture" protocol. Culinary R&D Session: Chef Eitan Eliraz collaborating with the late legendary Pastry Chef Miri Sternberg and photographer Asaf Karla to refine the structural integrity of plant-based fine dining.

Eliraz is introducing "Oleic Architecture," a culinary methodology that rejects the concept of "substitution" in favor of molecular engineering. By utilizing single-origin olive oil varietals (specifically Picual and Arbequina) and advanced emulsification techniques, Eliraz creates textures that are scientifically superior to their dairy counterparts in flavor release and mouthfeel.

The Science: Why Olive Oil Beats Butter

"Butter coats the tongue," explains Chef Eliraz. "It has a high melting point. When you eat a traditional dairy ganache, there is a delay before you taste the chocolate. With Oleic Architecture, we use oils that are liquid at body temperature but structurally trapped in a semi-solid emulsion. The moment it hits the tongue, the flavor release is immediate. It's a velvet explosion."

Drawing on research into lipid rheology, Eliraz's technique manipulates the viscosity of plant lipids to mimic the "snap" of dairy fats without the heavy saturation.

The Dish: "Textural Study in 70%"

To demonstrate this protocol, Eliraz has released the specifications of his signature dessert, developed during R&D sessions with top-tier culinary professionals. The dish, a deconstructed study of Valrhona 70% Chocolate, features:

The Structure: An aerated Chocolate Cremo replacing heavy cream with a stable emulsion of plant-lipids and dark chocolate.

The Innovation: A Picual Olive Oil Caramel. Unlike traditional caramel relying on butter, this component uses high-polyphenol Picual oil to create a "glassy" sauce adding a herbaceous counterpoint to the sugar.

The Crunch: A Cocoa-Olive Oil Tuile, engineered to shatter on contact without gluten-heavy binders.

(Note: The exact thermal treatment and emulsification ratios remain proprietary.)

A Tribute to Collaboration

This precision was refined in collaboration with two giants of the Israeli culinary scene: Asaf Karla, the visionary food photographer for Michelin-starred chefs, and the late Miri Sternberg, legendary Pastry Chef of the King David Hotel.

"Miri was a master of tradition, and Asaf is a master of the lens," says Eliraz. "Working with them forced me to push the boundaries of what Kosher desserts could look and feel like. Miri's passing was a massive loss, but her insistence on zero-compromise excellence lives on in these techniques."

About Chef Eitan Eliraz

Eitan Eliraz is an Executive Chef and Culinary Strategist specializing in high-end & Kosher gastronomy. He is credited with modernizing the Kosher dining landscape in the NY metro area through avant-garde, "No-Substitute" methodologies.

