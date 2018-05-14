The End Of Zima Is Near…Again

CHICAGO, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's favorite '90s drink is back on shelves. Zima, arguably the greatest flavored malt beverage of all-time, will make its triumphant return to stores nationwide this summer, but stock up your fridge because it'll be gone before you can say "I want to get frosted tips."

When Zima first debuted in 1994, the first-of-its-kind malternative gave people something refreshingly different and inspired countless other crystal-clear beverages. By 2008, Zima bounced from shelves only to resurface shortly last summer, leaving fans wondering if it would ever return again.

"Last summer, Zima was the ultimate comeback kid," said Dilini Fernando, senior marketing manager, innovation. "People were picking up a six-pack to relive their '90s memories, to stock up for theme parties, or to just see what all the fuss was about. So, when it was time to decide if we were going to bring it back, we thought 'why wouldn't we?'"

This year, Zima is back, and it's bringing Z2K along with it. Unlike Y2K, an overblown panic over whether or not computers could handle changing '1999' to '2000', Z2K means Zima will be available in stores today and then poof! It'll be gone (again). Luckily, fans can follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for Z2K updates and share how they are preparing for the end by using hashtag #Z2K. Fans should also be on the lookout for Z2K Snapchat geo filters popping up in mysterious places across the country.

"Everyone needs to try Zima once – it is a novelty. If it's not for the crystal-clear appearance and familiar citrus taste, it's the iconic fluted bottle. So, if you didn't get your hands on a six-pack last year, now is the time to see what all the hype is about and stock up," said Fernando.

Head to ZIMA.com to locate the '90s legend in grocery, liquor, and convenience stores nationwide.

