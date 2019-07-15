The EndBrainCancer Initiative Calls on All Americans to Recognize and Support the Inaugural National Glioblastoma Awareness Day on July 17th

The resolution was led by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and received bipartisan cosponsorship from Senators Edward Markey (D-MA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI) proudly endorsed and helped to advocate for passage of this resolution, working with the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) and other advocacy and research organizations/foundations such as the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), International Brain Tumor Alliance (IBTA), Glioblastoma Foundation, Ivy Foundation, Musella Foundation, and others.

The U.S. Senate was directly impacted by GBM as Senator Graham publicly commented, "Glioblastoma is a devastating brain disease that has taken the lives of two of my very close friends and colleagues, Ted Kennedy and my dearest friend John McCain. This Senate resolution shines a light on the terrible disease." Cindy McCain, widow of the late Senator McCain, also wrote a letter in support of the resolution.

More than 13,000 people are diagnosed annually with Glioblastoma accounting for nearly half of all brain cancer diagnoses. Raising public awareness about Glioblastoma, the Glioblastoma Awareness Day (#GBMDay) resolution seeks to:

Honor those who have lost their lives to brain cancer and are currently living with it, as well as the families, friends, and caregivers;

Support efforts to develop better treatments for glioblastoma that will improve the long-term prognosis;

Urge a collaborative approach to brain tumor research, uniting in a day of action and support to advance research and care to conquer and cure this disease.

Dellann Elliott Mydland, President and CEO of EBCI commented, "Thank you Senator Lindsey Graham and co-sponsors for their commitment to honoring American families affected by GBM. Through research, advocacy, and community we are prepared to defeat GBM—the most common, complex and treatment-resistant type of brain cancer. We're excited that the United States Senate has officially designated July 17th as Glioblastoma Awareness Day. Join us to honor those who bravely fought this disease and the family and friends who fought alongside them."

Dellann Mydland and other brain cancer advocacy organization leaders will be on site in Washington, D.C. on July 17th for special events and meetings in honor of GBM Awareness Day (#GBMDay).

Visit EBCI's GBM Awareness Day page where you can learn more about Glioblastoma, read stories of those afflicted by GBM with opportunities to honor patients and caregivers, find our social media toolkit (#GBMDay), learn about new research and key initiatives, and give to support research and advocacy efforts: www.endbraincancer.org/gbmday.

