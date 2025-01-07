The Enduring Popularity of Cinnamon at Christmas (And How Cinesteam® Is Building on That Legacy)

Cinnamon Is Positively Associated With Christmas for Multiple Reasons. Cinesteam® Is Adding to That List and Checking It Twice.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnamon is a spice closely associated with end-of-year holiday festivities. Cinesteam® is building on that predisposition to integrate cinnamon into holiday experiences by using it to empower individuals to overcome social isolation.

Cinnamon has been an integral part of the holiday season for centuries. It is used to convey signs of warmth, comfort, and cozy feelings. It doubles as a decoration, a digestive aid, and more. In ancient days, it was treasured for its medicinal value and multi-faceted utility. In the Middle Ages, it was seen as a rare and expensive spice that indicated prosperity and celebration. Right into the modern era, cinnamon has remained a central ingredient for Christmas culinary staples like gingerbread and spiced cider. As Maynooth University in Ireland puts it, cinnamon is the "Christmas spice that keeps on giving."

While it has a litany of uses, cinnamon is perhaps most well known for its use as an aromatic — which was a motivating factor behind Cinesteam®'s secondary dressings.

"We designed Cinesteam® to adsorb unwanted smells from wound malodors with optimal efficiency," explained Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care and a member of the Cinesteam® team. "We tried many other candidates, like coffee, cloves, and turmeric, but nothing had the same ability to clean the air and fill it with its own iconic smell as well as cinnamon."

While Cinesteam® is a quality-of-life-enhancing medical device for any time of the year, its use of cinnamon makes it particularly relevant during a time of the year when the spice is used the most often.

The holiday season is filled with cinnamon. It also has many opportunities for social interactions, something that wound malodors can inhibit. Reports have found that chronic fungating or infected wounds can lead to social isolation and embarrassment. Cinesteam® uses an innovative application of cinnamon to restore confidence in a patient by hyper-efficiently masking unwanted smells and allowing individuals to engage in social settings without fear, shame, or discomfort.

"Cinnamon, it's a sign of the most Wonderful Time of the Year and a gift that keeps on giving," said Desjardin, "And we are proud to be adding to that legacy at Cinesteam® through more meaningful and enjoyable social interactions during the holiday season."

About Cinesteam®:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

Media Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel : +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax : +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email : [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam